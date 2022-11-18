ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kitchen Culture Says Purported Notice to Call Second Attempted EGM on 25 November 2022 to Remove 5 Directors By Electronic Means Is Invalid; Urges Shareholders Not To Attend

By ACN Newswire
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. Commences Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its Outstanding Preferred Securities Described Below

PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PSBPrX, PSBPrY, PSBPrZ) announced today the commencement of tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”), at the applicable offer prices set forth below (collectively referred to as the “Offer Price”). The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Offers:
Woonsocket Call

NCR to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here...
GEORGIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

NAD Finds Certain Environmental Benefit Claims for ABA’s “Every Bottle Back” Initiative Supported; ABA Appeals Recommendation to Modify Other Claims

New York, NY – November 22, 2022 – The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs determined that the American Beverage Association (ABA) provided a reasonable basis for the following environmental benefit claims related to its Every Bottle Back program, which is designed to encourage and increase beverage container recycling in the U.S.:
Woonsocket Call

YK Communications Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Customer Support” Award for Achieving a Phenomenal NPS of 80, Fueled by Proactive Customer Support

By leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE and Calix Cloud platforms, Texas-based YK Communications delivers an exceptional subscriber experience fueled by proactive customer support outreach and best practices from Calix Customer Success Services, resulting in a Net Promoter Score of 80, 63 percent reduction in subscriber churn, and 95 percent five-star ratings for subscriber interactions.
Woonsocket Call

Press Release Jet Offers Affordable Press Release Distribution Plans for Small Businesses, Influencers, DeFi/Crypto, and Crowdfunding Campaigns

Everyday businesses face immense competition as they navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape. Choosing the right vehicle to promote your business can be a big decision. Press release distribution is an often ignored yet effective marketing strategy that helps companies get brand visibility, traffic, and higher ranking. Starting with the right...
NEVADA STATE
Woonsocket Call

ASGN Incorporated Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:. Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the JW...
Woonsocket Call

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of Government Employees Group (GEICO) (Chevy Chase, MD). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa” (Exceptional), as well as the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “aaa” (Exceptional) on $150 million 7.35% senior unsecured debentures, due 2023, of the immediate parent holding company, GEICO Corporation (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and ratings.)
Woonsocket Call

Wellbeing Digital Announces the Appointment of Mohammad Sharifi to Board of Directors

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces the appointment of Mohammad Sharifi to the Wellbeing Board of Directors (“the Board”), effective November 22, 2022. Mr. Mohammad Sharifi will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Governance Committee of the Board.
Woonsocket Call

Motive Partners Agrees to Acquire embedded/capital

Motive's acquisition of embedded/capital bolsters talent and capability for Motive Ventures. Acquisition signals intent and belief in the strategic importance of early-stage investing for the growth and buyout franchise. embedded/capital further represents Motive’s integrated model, combining Investors, Operators and Innovators (the "IOI" model). Motive Partners ("Motive" or the "Firm"),...
Woonsocket Call

Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches

The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
TEXAS STATE
Woonsocket Call

CSG Celebrated as One of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022

BANGALORE, Nov. 22, 2022 – With a globally diverse workforce and a culture that channels the power of all to make ordinary customer and employee experiences extraordinary, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, the company is certified as one of India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT and IT & Business Process Management (IT-BPM). This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment to building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and drives success for the company now and in the future.
Woonsocket Call

Kemi Akinsanya-Rose Joins Cambium Learning Group as Chief Operating Officer

Educational technology leader now serving 29+ million students expands executive leadership team with new COO. Cambium Learning® Group, a leading provider of award-winning education technology and services for PreK-12 markets, today announced it has appointed Kemi Akinsanya-Rose as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Akinsanya-Rose will focus on strategic growth and operating initiatives, leading operational enablement Success Services teams and business development activities.
Woonsocket Call

Graphic design as a service Company Doozoo secures strategic investment partner, launches fresh branding and expands resource within USA to meet growing global demand.

Doozoo has made a name for itself as a live, dedicated design and content team providing stellar resources in the new world of remote work. The Company recently has refreshed the branding from Outhouse Creative to Doozoo and expanding its design & client teams in the USA and Australia. The teams are locally dedicated to their client partners and save clients significant money and increase capabilities.
Woonsocket Call

Convergent Energy and Power Selected as 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the awards recognized Convergent’s Solar-Plus-Storage System providing a Non-Wires Alternative for National Grid in the “Infrastructure Project of the Year” category. Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, today announced that it has...
CICERO, NY
Woonsocket Call

Mentor Capital Harvests Half of Market Value in Cash from Side Investments and Reports 30% Q3 Sales Growth

Yearly Sales per Share Approach Seven Times Current Share Price. Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced 25% annualized sales growth to $7,472,367 for the trailing twelve months or $0.33 per share against a share price of $0.05 per share in its quarterly Form 10-Q filing for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During and subsequent to the quarter-end, Mentor collected cash from two maturing side investments totaling $705,370, which exceeds 50% of the Company's entire public market valuation.
Woonsocket Call

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (Mexico). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Patria Re’s ultimate parent, Peña Verde, S.A.B. (Peña Verde) (Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Per AM Best’s criteria procedure on insurance holding companies, Peña Verde’s rating reflects a standard notching from Patria Re’s Long-Term ICR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy