BANGALORE, Nov. 22, 2022 – With a globally diverse workforce and a culture that channels the power of all to make ordinary customer and employee experiences extraordinary, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, the company is certified as one of India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT and IT & Business Process Management (IT-BPM). This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment to building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and drives success for the company now and in the future.

