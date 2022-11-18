Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Aramex Selects Sprinklr AI Chatbots for Transformative Global Customer Service
Supporting Aramex’s continuous commitment to innovating its overall customer experience. Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Aramex – the Dubai-based leading provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions – is using Sprinklr Modern Care to improve the efficiency and scale of its digital customer service.
Graphic design as a service Company Doozoo secures strategic investment partner, launches fresh branding and expands resource within USA to meet growing global demand.
Doozoo has made a name for itself as a live, dedicated design and content team providing stellar resources in the new world of remote work. The Company recently has refreshed the branding from Outhouse Creative to Doozoo and expanding its design & client teams in the USA and Australia. The teams are locally dedicated to their client partners and save clients significant money and increase capabilities.
Hospital CEOs and COOS Called to Strategically Optimize Digital Social Media Press
According to Health Industry Marketing’s Authority Press Specialist Linda Carey, hospital CEOS and/or COOs need to become creative architects for digital social marketing through strategic planning exercises with professionals before campaign execution. Ms. Carey says, “Let’s face it, there has always been a biased toward investment into high-brow medical...
YK Communications Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Customer Support” Award for Achieving a Phenomenal NPS of 80, Fueled by Proactive Customer Support
By leveraging Calix Revenue EDGE and Calix Cloud platforms, Texas-based YK Communications delivers an exceptional subscriber experience fueled by proactive customer support outreach and best practices from Calix Customer Success Services, resulting in a Net Promoter Score of 80, 63 percent reduction in subscriber churn, and 95 percent five-star ratings for subscriber interactions.
Iveda® Launches IvedaCare, an AI-driven Assistant for Safety, Security, and Elderly Care
New cloud-based, wireless sensor technology provides unmatched peace of mind for caregivers. Iveda® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI technology, today announced the launch of IvedaCare, an AI-assistant that enables users to effectively care for the people, places, and things that matter most. IvedaCare is the first scientifically validated at-home AI Caregiver service. The patented AI-driven, predictive software learns users’ lifestyle preferences in order to make informed decisions around health and security, effectively reducing false alarms and providing unparalleled peace of mind to caregivers using the technology.
Mavenir Launches CPaaS Integrated Offering for CSPs
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced the launch of its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. Mavenir’s CPaaS combines Application Programming Interface (API) enablers and turnkey applications to...
Founder Of Taskworld And Fourth Generation Co-Guardian Of Massive Jewelry Empire, Mouawad, Fred Mouawad, Has Taken The Entrepreneurial Spirit To A New Level
Fred Mouawad has created and maintained an impressive portfolio of companies that fall under the umbrella of Synergia One. This highly educated business owner is proving one company at a time that he has what it takes to be the face of modern entrepreneurship. Fred Mouawad is showing the world...
Kemi Akinsanya-Rose Joins Cambium Learning Group as Chief Operating Officer
Educational technology leader now serving 29+ million students expands executive leadership team with new COO. Cambium Learning® Group, a leading provider of award-winning education technology and services for PreK-12 markets, today announced it has appointed Kemi Akinsanya-Rose as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Akinsanya-Rose will focus on strategic growth and operating initiatives, leading operational enablement Success Services teams and business development activities.
Convergent Energy and Power Selected as 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the awards recognized Convergent’s Solar-Plus-Storage System providing a Non-Wires Alternative for National Grid in the “Infrastructure Project of the Year” category. Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, today announced that it has...
CSG Celebrated as One of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022
BANGALORE, Nov. 22, 2022 – With a globally diverse workforce and a culture that channels the power of all to make ordinary customer and employee experiences extraordinary, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, the company is certified as one of India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT and IT & Business Process Management (IT-BPM). This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment to building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and drives success for the company now and in the future.
Premier Data Center Services. The Experts Dedicated to Your Data Center so You Can Be Dedicated to Your Business
The data center is the heart of any successful business. Responsible for housing the business’s most critical data and systems, its performance has a broad impact across the organization and plays an essential role in the success of the business. Given the importance of data centers, having a reliable...
Motive Partners Agrees to Acquire embedded/capital
Motive's acquisition of embedded/capital bolsters talent and capability for Motive Ventures. Acquisition signals intent and belief in the strategic importance of early-stage investing for the growth and buyout franchise. embedded/capital further represents Motive’s integrated model, combining Investors, Operators and Innovators (the "IOI" model). Motive Partners ("Motive" or the "Firm"),...
Sociosite – A Social Science Information System
Sociosite provides various information about sociology. Sociology is the human social relationships, and social institutions study. Sociology uses empirical, analytical, and critical inquiry methods to understand order, problems, and societal changes. The sociology topic is very diverse, from human issues, the country's management system, beliefs, class division, culture to the society's stability or instability. Sociology studies human actions and consciousness processes under cultural and social structure influence. Determining the objects' unified operating mechanism affecting people's behavior is the aim of sociology.
Global Sleep Brand, SleepLabs, Files Patent For An Intelligent Pillow, Gets Backing Of IIT Kanpur, NASSCOM COE, I-Hub (Government Of Gujarat)
When one turns 75, they would have spent 25 years sleeping. While one spends more than 8 hours daily sleeping, there has yet to be any significant innovation to track vitals while they sleep. SleepLabs, building innovative sleeping solutions, has filed a patent for an intelligent pillow to track sleep...
Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 200+ Companies - Financial Results, Product Launches, Company History and Strategic Plans - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is an enormous market and having comprehensive information on the state of IVD and its future is a vital part of making well-informed decisions. The 15th edition of...
Learn Data Analytics shares beginner’s guide to basics of data analytics
Learn Data Analytics has recently shared a pro guide on the key aspects of data analytics, covering advantages, needs, and examples. Ontario - November 22, 2022 - Talk about the most in-demand job roles today and “data analyst” is sure to be on the top list. With an increasing number of businesses stressing on the significance of data analysis for informed business decisions there is a huge surge for data analysts today. In that light, the leading data analysis course platform, Learn Data Analytics, has recently shared an expert guide on the basics of data analysis.
MONAT Global Donates $288,000 to Support Youth Education Grant Program and Hurricane Relief Efforts
Raised through sales of More than a Mist by MONAT™, the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth as well as victims of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating $288,000 as a result of sales from one of its signature products, More than a Mist by MONAT™. Majority of the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. Given the devastation caused by recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida and Canada.
Hybrid Devices Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players : Fujitsu Limited, LG Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo
Hybrid Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 93.77 Bn by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 16.79% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Market Scope & Overview. The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the Hybrid Devices market, including market...
argenx Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Subcutaneous Efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis with Priority Review
- Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is March 20, 2023. - Submission based on positive results from the Phase 3 bridging study demonstrating noninferior total IgG reduction at day 29 with subcutaneously (SC) administered efgartigimod compared to intravenous (IV) administration. November 22, 2022. Amsterdam, the Netherlands...
