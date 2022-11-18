Read full article on original website
Graphic design as a service Company Doozoo secures strategic investment partner, launches fresh branding and expands resource within USA to meet growing global demand.
Doozoo has made a name for itself as a live, dedicated design and content team providing stellar resources in the new world of remote work. The Company recently has refreshed the branding from Outhouse Creative to Doozoo and expanding its design & client teams in the USA and Australia. The teams are locally dedicated to their client partners and save clients significant money and increase capabilities.
The second round of Whale Maker Fund Futures Pool goes live
WhaleMaker Fund’s mission is to provide crypto investors ease of mind with knowledge and safety. Due to the huge demand of the $WMF community, Futures Pool 2 of Whale Maker Fund is now live even before Futures 1 is finished and the size of the staked amount is already doubled.
Founder Of Taskworld And Fourth Generation Co-Guardian Of Massive Jewelry Empire, Mouawad, Fred Mouawad, Has Taken The Entrepreneurial Spirit To A New Level
Fred Mouawad has created and maintained an impressive portfolio of companies that fall under the umbrella of Synergia One. This highly educated business owner is proving one company at a time that he has what it takes to be the face of modern entrepreneurship. Fred Mouawad is showing the world...
Convergent Energy and Power Selected as 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the awards recognized Convergent’s Solar-Plus-Storage System providing a Non-Wires Alternative for National Grid in the “Infrastructure Project of the Year” category. Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, today announced that it has...
Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches
The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
Press Release Jet Offers Affordable Press Release Distribution Plans for Small Businesses, Influencers, DeFi/Crypto, and Crowdfunding Campaigns
Everyday businesses face immense competition as they navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape. Choosing the right vehicle to promote your business can be a big decision. Press release distribution is an often ignored yet effective marketing strategy that helps companies get brand visibility, traffic, and higher ranking. Starting with the right...
Premier Data Center Services. The Experts Dedicated to Your Data Center so You Can Be Dedicated to Your Business
The data center is the heart of any successful business. Responsible for housing the business’s most critical data and systems, its performance has a broad impact across the organization and plays an essential role in the success of the business. Given the importance of data centers, having a reliable...
Tiger Nuts Market to Observe Strong Development by 2030
A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the tiger nuts market includes Global, Unites States, Europe, UAE, and Rest of World industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the tiger nuts market was valued at ~US$ 153 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach ~US$ 319 Mn by 2030.
The Worldwide Non-Animal Alternative Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $29.3 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market By Technology, By Method, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global non-animal alternative testing market is envisioned to garner $29,390.3 million by 2030, growing from $9,806.6 million in 2021 at a CAGR of...
AgriCann Solutions Provides Update to Shareholders
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann") is pleased to provide the following updates to shareholders. Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") AgriCann has acquired the business of Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") at no cost to or share issue by the Company, assuming...
Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 200+ Companies - Financial Results, Product Launches, Company History and Strategic Plans - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is an enormous market and having comprehensive information on the state of IVD and its future is a vital part of making well-informed decisions. The 15th edition of...
Kinarus Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for Lead Therapeutic Candidate KIN001
Method-of-use-patent covers KIN001 in ophthalmic diseases. Further strengthens already granted KIN001 US composition of matter patent. Basel, Switzerland, 22 November 2022. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX: KNRS) (“Kinarus”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, announced today the receipt of a Notice of Allowability from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for US Patent Application No. 16/500,504 “Methods of preventing or treating Ophthalmic Diseases “ covering its therapeutic candidate KIN001 in age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
M-Files Enhances Integration with Adobe to Power Faster Document E-Signatures
Instant Electronic Signatures Enable Customers to Streamline Contract Workflows, Ensure Compliance, and Lower Transaction Costs. M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced an enhanced integration with Adobe that will make Adobe Acrobat Sign, the market-leading e-signature solution in Adobe Document Cloud, now available directly within the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform.
Solar Panel Equipment Used to Generate Power and the Impact on Climate Change
Solar Refrigerator Company offers an array of solar-powered products that have a positive effect on the environment and greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers solar panels, solar batteries, refrigerators, RV & camping refrigerators, and power generators. Climate change has been a major concern in the past couple of decades, especially...
argenx Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Subcutaneous Efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis with Priority Review
- Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is March 20, 2023. - Submission based on positive results from the Phase 3 bridging study demonstrating noninferior total IgG reduction at day 29 with subcutaneously (SC) administered efgartigimod compared to intravenous (IV) administration. November 22, 2022. Amsterdam, the Netherlands...
Espin Delivers the Longest-Range Folding E-Bike with A New 50% Larger Battery for Nesta
Innovative California-based electric bike startup, Espin, announces an upgrade to its popular step-thru folding e-bike, Nesta, with the addition of a bigger battery to deliver a week’s ride with one charge. Espin is again looking to challenge the status quo in the e-bike market as the California-based electric bike...
MONAT Global Donates $288,000 to Support Youth Education Grant Program and Hurricane Relief Efforts
Raised through sales of More than a Mist by MONAT™, the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth as well as victims of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating $288,000 as a result of sales from one of its signature products, More than a Mist by MONAT™. Majority of the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. Given the devastation caused by recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida and Canada.
NAD Finds Certain Environmental Benefit Claims for ABA’s “Every Bottle Back” Initiative Supported; ABA Appeals Recommendation to Modify Other Claims
New York, NY – November 22, 2022 – The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs determined that the American Beverage Association (ABA) provided a reasonable basis for the following environmental benefit claims related to its Every Bottle Back program, which is designed to encourage and increase beverage container recycling in the U.S.:
Baron & Budd Obtains $537.5 Million Class Settlement for 2,442 Public Entities in Monsanto Water Contamination Lawsuit
Today, the national law firm Baron & Budd, P.C. announced final approval of a nationwide class action settlement with Monsanto Company, Pharmacia, LLC, Solutia, Inc., and Bayer arising from environmental contamination caused by PCBs. The $537.5 million settlement provides cash payments to a class of 2,442 government entities across the country.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format, and the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
