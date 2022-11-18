ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Weather blog - Holiday week weather in Kansas City; How about those Chiefs!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,. How about those Chiefs! What a game. Three touchdowns for Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes is magical once again!. The Chiefs squeak out a 30-27 victory out in Los Angeles, and now the Los Angeles Rams are heading to Kansas City, the Super Bowl Champion Rams who have fallen apart this year. Remember, anyone can win on any given Sunday, so the Chiefs will be focused!
kshb.com

Warming up just in time for Thanksgiving week

A south breeze will help warm us up to the 50s this week. A storm system will approach on Thanksgiving but will miss us to the south and only bring clouds our way. Next chance for rain may approach over the weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Monday: Abundant sunshine, even warmer,...
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri's Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
kshb.com

A much warmer start to the week with holiday changes

It looks like the chance of rain or snow will be low with this holiday storm. Tonight: Clear and not as cold, but a breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 30°. Monday: 100% sunshine and warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW...
bluevalleypost.com

Popeyes fast food chain looks at new Overland Park digs

Fast food chicken chain Popeyes is looking to open its first Overland Park location in the southern part of the city. Where exactly? According to city documents, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. is wanting to open a new restaurant in the former Tay’s Burger Shack building at 7724 W. 151st Street, near U.S. 69 Highway.
kshb.com

Shop the best holiday gifts at Made in KC

"Made in KC is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Made in KC Marketplace has made it easy to find the perfect gift for the Kansas Citian on your Christmas list. With over 200 local vendors, you are sure to find just the gift for your loved one.
kcur.org

Kansas City Royals want a new downtown stadium. Who's paying?

The idea of a Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City has been thrown around for years, but Royals owner John Sherman recently said his team is finally moving towards a downtown "ballpark district" that will include housing, shopping, hotels and restaurants. With a speculative price tag of $2 billion, do the pros outweigh the cons, and who will end up footing the bill? Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Field of Schemes editor Neil DeMause and "Ballpark" author Paul Goldberger about the idea.
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
kshb.com

Give the gift of art this holiday season

"Made in KC is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Made in KC Marketplace has so much to offer this holiday season, including finding the perfect piece of art for a special someone on your shopping list.
