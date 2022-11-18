Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
kshb.com
Weather blog - Holiday week weather in Kansas City; How about those Chiefs!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,. How about those Chiefs! What a game. Three touchdowns for Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes is magical once again!. The Chiefs squeak out a 30-27 victory out in Los Angeles, and now the Los Angeles Rams are heading to Kansas City, the Super Bowl Champion Rams who have fallen apart this year. Remember, anyone can win on any given Sunday, so the Chiefs will be focused!
kshb.com
Warming up just in time for Thanksgiving week
A south breeze will help warm us up to the 50s this week. A storm system will approach on Thanksgiving but will miss us to the south and only bring clouds our way. Next chance for rain may approach over the weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Monday: Abundant sunshine, even warmer,...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
kshb.com
A much warmer start to the week with holiday changes
It looks like the chance of rain or snow will be low with this holiday storm. Tonight: Clear and not as cold, but a breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 30°. Monday: 100% sunshine and warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri saw two and a half weeks without a homicide for the first time in 5 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local advocacy groups are calling it a historic start to the month after a small break in violence in Kansas City, Missouri. This November, KCMO is seeing something that hasn't happened in five years. No one died from gun violence for two and a half weeks.
kcur.org
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
Holiday Reflections opens at Union Station in Kansas City: Get an inside look
For the third year in a row, Union Station in Kansas City is going above and beyond with its Holiday Reflections display in the Grand Hall.
Northeast residents worried about livelihood as downtown KCMO growth increases
Jerusalem Farm, a nonprofit based in the Northeast, is worried that people who have been living in surrounding neighborhoods for generations will be driven out as downtown growth continues.
bluevalleypost.com
Popeyes fast food chain looks at new Overland Park digs
Fast food chicken chain Popeyes is looking to open its first Overland Park location in the southern part of the city. Where exactly? According to city documents, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. is wanting to open a new restaurant in the former Tay’s Burger Shack building at 7724 W. 151st Street, near U.S. 69 Highway.
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
Woman dies in Monday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
A man is in custody in connection to a homicide that left a woman dead in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday morning. Police responded to the 1600 block of south 52nd Terrace and found the woman dead.
kshb.com
Shop the best holiday gifts at Made in KC
"Made in KC is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Made in KC Marketplace has made it easy to find the perfect gift for the Kansas Citian on your Christmas list. With over 200 local vendors, you are sure to find just the gift for your loved one.
kcur.org
Kansas City Royals want a new downtown stadium. Who's paying?
The idea of a Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City has been thrown around for years, but Royals owner John Sherman recently said his team is finally moving towards a downtown "ballpark district" that will include housing, shopping, hotels and restaurants. With a speculative price tag of $2 billion, do the pros outweigh the cons, and who will end up footing the bill? Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Field of Schemes editor Neil DeMause and "Ballpark" author Paul Goldberger about the idea.
Police: 2 shot, killed Tuesday near East 28th Street, Prospect Avenue in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly double shooting early Tuesday afternoon near a KCPD police station.
Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker
William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.
Two killed in I-635 crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening.
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 Bucks
Photo byImage by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Even though the cost of living in Kansas City is a little lower than the national average, going out to eat can still be pricey.
kshb.com
Give the gift of art this holiday season
"Made in KC is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Made in KC Marketplace has so much to offer this holiday season, including finding the perfect piece of art for a special someone on your shopping list.
Comments / 0