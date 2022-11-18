We compared Thanksgiving grocery prices at Bellingham stores. Here’s what we found

The increased cost of groceries has hit Thanksgiving dinner.

Prices at grocery stores have continued to rise throughout 2022, with food prices 8.2% higher in September 2022 compared to September 2021, and rising 0.2% between August and September this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As the cost of food prices continues to rise, The Bellingham Herald has compared prices for Thanksgiving food staples online and in-store at local stores to find where you can save on your holiday groceries.

From the turkey, green bean casserole, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie, here are some prices we found at Bellingham grocery stores as of Thursday, Nov. 17:

Turkey

▪ Fred Meyer has a Jennie-O whole hen fresh turkey for $1.47 per pound. That makes a 13-pound turkey about $19.11.

▪ Safeway has frozen whole turkey for $1.79 per pound . That makes a 13-pound turkey about $23.27.

▪ Walmart has frozen Honeysuckle White whole turkey at $1.42 per pound. That makes a 13-pound turkey about $19.94.

▪ Whole Foods Market has frozen whole turkey for $1.49 per pound, and a 13-pound turkey would cost about $19.37.

▪ Haggen has whole refrigerated turkeys for $1.99 per pound. That makes a 13-pound turkey about $25.87.

▪ WinCo Foods has frozen whole turkey for 98 cents per pound, and a 13-pound turkey would cost about $12.74.

Potatoes

▪ Fred Meyer has russet potatoes for $1.49 per pound .

▪ Safeway has russet potatoes for $1.69 per pound .

▪ Walmart has 5-pound bags of russet potatoes for $2.14, about 42 cents per pound .

▪ Whole Foods Market has russet potatoes for $1.29 per pound.

▪ Haggen has baking potatoes for $1.49 per pound.

▪ WinCo Foods has baker’s potatoes for 78 cents per pound.

Sweet potatoes

▪ Fred Meyer has white sweet potatoes for $1.29 per pound.

▪ Safeway has white sweet potatoes for 37 cents per pound .

▪ Walmart has organic sweet potatoes in the produce section priced at $4.97 for a pack of three potatoes.

▪ Whole Foods Market has organic sweet potatoes for $2.39 per pound.

▪ Haggen’s sweet potatoes are $1.99 per pound.

▪ WinCo Foods has sweet potatoes priced at $1.78 per pound.

Green beans

▪ Fred Meyer has fresh green beans for $2.49 per pound .

▪ Safeway’s fresh green beans are $2.99 per pound .

▪ Walmart has fresh green beans for $1.82 per pound .

▪ Whole Foods Market has organic fresh green beans for $2.99 per pound.

▪ Haggen’s fresh green beans are $2.49 per pound.

▪ WinCo Foods fresh green beans are priced at $2.98 per pound.

Cranberry sauce, cranberries

▪ Fred Meyer has a 14-ounce can of Kroger cranberry sauce for $1.50 , and 12-ounce bags of cranberries for $2.50.

▪ Safeway has a 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce for $2.99 , and 12-ounce bags of cranberries for $2.99 .

▪ Walmart has Great Value brand cranberry sauce priced at $1.36 for a 14-ounce can , and does not carry fresh cranberries online for the Bellingham location.

▪ Whole Foods Market has 14-ounce cans of organic cranberry sauce for $2.69, and 12-ounce bags of fresh organic cranberries for $2.69.

▪ Haggen has 14-ounce cans of cranberry sauce for $1.79, and 32-ounce bags of cranberries priced at $5.99.

▪ Winco Foods has 14-ounce cans of Ocean Spray canned cranberry sauce for $1.76 and 12-ounce bags of cranberries priced at $1.50.

Stuffing mix

▪ Fred Meyer has 6-ounce boxes of Kroger turkey-flavored stuffing mix for $1.

▪ Safeway has 6-ounce boxes of Signature Select turkey-flavored stuffing mix for $1.99.

▪ Walmart’s 6-ounce box of Great Value brand chicken flavored stuffing mix is 88 cents .

▪ Whole Foods Market’s 10-ounce organic multigrain vegan stuffing mix is $2.87.

▪ Haggen has 6-ounce Signature Select turkey-flavored stuffing mix for $2.29.

▪ WinCo Foods has 6-ounce boxes of turkey-flavored stuffing mix for 88 cents.

Gravy mix

▪ Fred Meyer has Kroger turkey gravy mix packets priced at 49 cents for an 0.87-ounce packet.

▪ Safeway’s cheapest gravy mix is McCormick brown gravy that is 69 cents for an 0.87-ounce packet.

▪ Walmart has Great Value brown gravy mix priced at 40 cents for a 0.87-ounce packet.

▪ Whole Foods Market has Simply Organic turkey flavored gravy mix packet priced at $1.79 for 0.85-ounces.

▪ Haggen’s Signature Select brown gravy mix is 99 cents for an 0.87-ounce packet.

▪ WinCo Foods has turkey-flavored gravy mix packets for 38 cents for an 0.75-ounce packet.

Mini marshmallows

▪ Fred Meyer has 10-ounce bags of Kroger mini marshmallows for $1.

▪ Safeway has 10-ounce bags of mini marshmallows for $2.29 .

▪ Walmart has 10-ounce bags of mini marshmallows for $1 .

▪ Whole Foods Market has 10-ounce bags of mini marshmallows for $2.29.

▪ Haggen has 10-ounce bags of mini marshmallows for $2.29.

▪ WinCo Foods has 16-ounce bags of mini marshmallows priced at 98 cents.

Pumpkin pie

▪ Fred Meyer’s bakery has 10-inch pies for $8.99 .

▪ Safeway’s bakery has 9-inch pumpkin pies for $5.99.

▪ Walmart’s bakery has 10-inch pumpkin pies for $5.94 .

▪ Whole Foods Market has The Village PieMaker brand 40-ounce pumpkin pie for $12.99.

▪ Haggen’s bakery has 9-inch pumpkin pies for $12.99.

▪ WinCo Foods has 11-inch pumpkin pies for $9.98.

The most affordable Thanksgiving dinner

Here are the grocery list totals for all six local Bellingham stores:

▪ Haggen: $58.18.

▪ Whole Foods Market: $51.36.

▪ Safeway: $45.26.

▪ Fred Meyer: $39.86.

▪ Walmart: $36.73.

▪ WinCo Foods: $33.76.

