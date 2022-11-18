Mickey’s Toontown got a makeover — and it’s reopening soon at Disneyland. Take a look

After closing in March for a major overhaul, Disneyland Park has announced the reopening date for Mickey’s Toontown.

The newly reimagined land is expected to open on March, 8 2023 , Disneyland Park said in a Friday, Nov. 18 news release.

Toowntown is promised to be a space for families of all ages, transforming into a “vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations,” according to Disneyland, the sprawling playground in Anaheim, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

Rendering shows the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toowntown at Disneyland. Rendering from Disneyland Parks

Toontown will also feature Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway!, a new attraction, Disneyland said.

“Inside the El CapiTOON Theater, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will put you in the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, where you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer,” the resort said.

Once inside Goofy’s house, guests are in for a sweet treat.

“Junior candymakers” can delight in helping goofy make candy, all while being serenaded with the “silly sounds of household appliances,” making for a “truly Goofy symphony,” according to Disneyalnd.

“Imagine larger-than-life spinning water lilies, balance beams and rocking toys at Donald’s Duck Pond that will help little ones get the wiggles out,” the resort said.

Some of Disney’s favorite ducklings, Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby, can also be found hanging out in the boat, the resort said.

And what’s Toontown without the nutty duo Chin ‘n’ Dale?

Guests can find the chipmunks at Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, “where Mickey’s Toontown’s favorite tinkerer, Gadget Hackwrench, has created a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster for the town’s tiniest citizens,” according to the resort.

Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House will once again be open for self-guided tours, the resort said. Guests can even visit the two iconic characters, if they happen to be home.

“Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will also return, where you can board Lenny the Cab and spin through the streets and alleys of Toontown as you follow the adventures of Roger Rabbit,” Disneyland said.

