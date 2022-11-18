ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Mickey’s Toontown got a makeover — and it’s reopening soon at Disneyland. Take a look

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

After closing in March for a major overhaul, Disneyland Park has announced the reopening date for Mickey’s Toontown.

The newly reimagined land is expected to open on March, 8 2023 , Disneyland Park said in a Friday, Nov. 18 news release.

Toowntown is promised to be a space for families of all ages, transforming into a “vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations,” according to Disneyland, the sprawling playground in Anaheim, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtSrW_0jFyKvyk00
Rendering shows the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toowntown at Disneyland. Rendering from Disneyland Parks

Toontown will also feature Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway!, a new attraction, Disneyland said.

“Inside the El CapiTOON Theater, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will put you in the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, where you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer,” the resort said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMPXt_0jFyKvyk00
Rendering shows the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toowntown at Disneyland. Rendering from Disneyland Parks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVunR_0jFyKvyk00
Rendering shows the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toowntown at Disneyland. Rendering from Disneyland Parks

Once inside Goofy’s house, guests are in for a sweet treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VprV5_0jFyKvyk00
Rendering shows the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toowntown at Disneyland. Rendering from Disneyland Parks

“Junior candymakers” can delight in helping goofy make candy, all while being serenaded with the “silly sounds of household appliances,” making for a “truly Goofy symphony,” according to Disneyalnd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLQSU_0jFyKvyk00
Rendering shows the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toowntown at Disneyland. Rendering from Disneyland Parks

“Imagine larger-than-life spinning water lilies, balance beams and rocking toys at Donald’s Duck Pond that will help little ones get the wiggles out,” the resort said.

Some of Disney’s favorite ducklings, Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby, can also be found hanging out in the boat, the resort said.

And what’s Toontown without the nutty duo Chin ‘n’ Dale?

Guests can find the chipmunks at Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, “where Mickey’s Toontown’s favorite tinkerer, Gadget Hackwrench, has created a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster for the town’s tiniest citizens,” according to the resort.

Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House will once again be open for self-guided tours, the resort said. Guests can even visit the two iconic characters, if they happen to be home.

“Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will also return, where you can board Lenny the Cab and spin through the streets and alleys of Toontown as you follow the adventures of Roger Rabbit,” Disneyland said.

Disneyland is bringing back this popular way to visit after suspension, officials say

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique workers at Disney parks get a new, more inclusive job title

Disney tourists can once again meet favorite characters soon after two-year hiatus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Shop for holiday decor at Roger’s Garden ‘Christmas Boutique’

Ellina Abovian was live at Roger’s Garden in Corona Del Mar with a preview of their Christmas boutique. Inside visitors will get to experience the magic of the holiday and discover festive, sparkling treasures and unique gifts for all ages to be cherished by family and friends. For more...
CORONA, CA
localemagazine.com

9 Holiday Happenings in Newport Beach That’ll Make Your Spirits Bright

Make new family traditions in one of the most festive towns in America: Newport Beach, California. It might not snow in Newport Beach, but there are definitely enough holiday festivities to make up for it. You’ll discover everything you’re looking for to make your season bright. From the iconic Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade to extraordinary holiday displays, soak up all the magic and joy this holiday season at these nine events!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

Watch the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade at These Holiday Hotspots

Whether You’re on a Boat or at a Waterfront Restaurant, These Viewing Spots Offer Front-Row Seats!. Whether you prefer dining at a restaurant, hanging on a boat with friends or casually strolling through town, we know all the best spots to watch this year’s 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Dine, boat or park at these local favorite spots around town to get the absolute best view of this year’s boat parade. Happy holidays!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Immerse Yourself! The Best Holiday Experiences for the Whole Family

Now – Dec. 24: An event that encourages guests to wear jammies?! Holla! Set to the soundtrack from the film The Polar Express, passengers take a one-hour magical train ride to meet Santa. While on board the festively decorated train, guests enjoy hot chocolate and shortbread cookies served by dancing chefs, read along with the classic book, The Polar Express, enjoy caroling and other entertainment, and squeal with joy as Santa finally boards to greet everyone and hand out a special gift.
CALABASAS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
vinepair.com

An Ode to Old Tony’s, and the Finest Mai Tai Glass Ever Made

This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. As I write this, I’m sipping a vodka-soda from the finest lowball glass I have ever owned, which may be among the finest ever made. Given these superlatives, you’ll be surprised to learn that it’s also a souvenir glass, obtained “free” with the purchase of the trademark drink served in it. Lest you think such an item unrefined, consider that it’s perfectly proportioned, with nice, thick glass — just a bit wider at the top, with a solid base that assures it won’t knock over easily. Painted along the sides are palm trees and a gazebo-like building on stilts, ocean surf rolling below.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

45K+
Followers
737
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy