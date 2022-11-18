ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
cw34.com

Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after feeling deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
PAHOKEE, FL
wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
PALM BAY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award

Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Physical altercation ends in house fire

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WSVN-TV

1-week-old boy reported missing in Brevard County found safe

PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
PAHOKEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy