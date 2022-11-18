ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families

Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Coats for Kids: Kiwanis Club of Casper Giving Away Coats and Other Winter Gear on Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of Casper is giving away free coats and other winter clothing to children in need on Saturday, November 19. That's according to a Facebook post from the Kiwanis Club, who wrote that they will be giving away these winter clothing items from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Hope Center, located at 441 South Center Street, in the cafeteria.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming

In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away

“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Fire-EMS Swearing In Three New Firefighters on Friday

Casper Fire-EMS recently announced the swearing in of three new firefighter trainees. That announcement came via a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that the swearing-in ceremony is happening at Fire Station #3 (located at 2140 East 12th Street) on Friday, November 18th, beginning at 3:00 P.M. "The ceremony...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Reverend Comments on Nightclub Slayings: “We Can Never Afford to Give up Hope”

On Saturday, November 19, at least 5 people were killed and 18 were injured in a mass shooting that occurred at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Associated Press reported that police identified 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as the gunman. He opened fire in the nightclub before being restrained by club patrons until police arrived.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year

The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS. They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections,...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy