Idaho delegation urges Fish and Wildlife Service to review Idaho petition to delist grizzly bear

By News Team
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Director Martha Williams demanding a response to Idaho’s grizzly bear delisting petition.

“Idahoans have a unique interest in the delisting of the grizzly bear due to a recent and significant increase in depredation events within the state,” the Delegation wrote. “Over the past five years, Idaho’s Boundary and Bonner Counties annually experienced two to three grizzly bear depredation events. This year that number was 21.”

“As grizzly bear populations continue to meet and exceed recovery targets, human-bear interactions will also increase,” the letter continued. “Pending resolution of Idaho’s petition to delist the grizzly bear population in the lower 48 states, we request that USFWS devote more of the resources that are currently allocated to preventing human-bear interactions on the regional scale to Idaho.”

To read the full letter, click here .

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program

Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. The post Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmakers working on additional ‘ESG’ legislation

Idaho lawmakers are planning to bring forward potential new laws in the upcoming legislative session intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers' rights into their business practices. The post Idaho lawmakers working on additional ‘ESG’ legislation appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices continue to slide

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to slide appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
