ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

This free Android app can block most third-party trackers

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

Last year, Apple introduced a feature called App Tracking Transparency which made third-party apps ask users for permission to track them across other apps and websites. Android doesn’t quite have an equivalent feature, but if you are looking to stop app tracking in its… tracks… you might want to check out the DuckDuckGo app on Google Play.

On Wednesday, the team behind the privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo launched a new feature called App Tracking Protection in open beta on their Android app. Previously, users had to put their names on a waitlist to get access to the feature. Now, anyone with the app can start blocking third-party trackers.

“You may have heard of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT),” says DuckDuckGo. “But most smartphone users worldwide actually use Android. So, we’re offering Android users something even more powerful: enable our App Tracking Protection and we’ll automatically block all the hidden trackers we can identify as blockable across your apps.”

DuckDuckGo claims the average Android user has 35 apps on their phone. The company’s testing revealed that “a phone with 35 apps can experience between 1,000-2,000 tracking attempts every day and contact 70+ different tracking companies.”

Some of the data the apps are collecting include your precise location, email address, phone number, time zone, and detailed device specifications.

If you enable App Tracking Protection through the DuckDuckGo app, the feature will detect when apps on your phone are about to start sending data to third-party tracking companies and block those requests. It will work in the background, so you can set it and forget it. It will also show you which personal data it’s keeping from those trackers.

Here are the steps you need to take to get App Tracking Protection on your phone:

  • Download DuckDuckGo for Android  (or update to the latest version 5.143.1).
  • Open Settings > App Tracking Protection (in the More from DuckDuckGo section).
  • Go through the onboarding process, which includes allowing the VPN connection.

You can download the DuckDuckGo app on Google Play for free right now.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
BGR.com

Google Maps update includes 3 powerful new search features

Google Maps is good for more than just directions and navigation. Google’s popular app is quite versatile, providing plenty of information about your surroundings. Google Maps can help you identify points of interest near your destination, making it especially useful during trips to places you’ve never been before. And now, Google Maps is about to get a few powerful new search features that will let you make the most of your surroundings, even in places you think you already know, like your hometown.
BGR.com

Where to find Apple’s official 872-page iPhone user manual you never knew existed

For the most part, the iPhone “just works” out of the box. You don’t need to read an iPhone user manual to start using the handset. It’s effortless to set it up and start taking advantage of its most basic functions. Then, the more experience and confidence you gain, the more complex use cases you’ll discover that will make your life even easier.
BGR.com

Google is making it easier to fix crashing Android apps

As often as we write about malware infestations in Android apps, a more common issue for most Android users is crashing apps. No matter how new or powerful your phone is, chances are that you’ve had an app crash on you more than once. It can be frustrating because, more often than not, you don’t even know why the app crashed.
BGR.com

Roku Smart Bulb SE review: A decent bulb that works best with Roku

Roku is apparently making a major push into the smart home. While the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon have dominated the space for some time, Roku is attempting to build a smart home ecosystem of its own — and that’s while the smart home is radically changing. Despite this, it has launched a series of new devices, including the new Roku Smart Bulb SE.
BGR.com

How to see if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi, and how to kick them off

If your Wi-Fi internet speed drops unexpectedly and you’ve ruled out equipment and provider issues, then there might be another explanation. Someone might be stealing your Wi-Fi and hoarding some of your bandwidth. It might be someone in your vicinity, like a neighbor, who borrowed your password and then kept using the connection. The good news is that there’s a way to see if someone is using your Wi-Fi. Also, you can kick them off your Wi-Fi easily and restore some of that speed.
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now

Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
BGR.com

Pixel 6a is only $299 today in Google’s early Black Friday sale

Google announced its Black Friday deals a few days ago, which included huge discounts on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. At the time, we highlighted the incredible Pixel 7 Pro sale that you can take advantage of right now. But there’s no denying that the $299 Pixel 6a is...
BGR.com

You can now test drive Verizon’s 5G network for free

If you are curious about Verizon’s network but aren’t quite ready to commit to paying for it, we have some good news. Verizon launched a new early access program this week that will let anyone give its network a trial run for free for 30 days. Verizon Test...
BGR.com

Xbox rolls out official support for Discord, Lightstream, and Streamlabs

Holy moly, there is a ton of stuff rolling out with the Xbox November update. In a blog post, Xbox announced that it is officially rolling out the Xbox November update today. In addition to launching official support for Discord, the company also rolled out streaming support for Streamlabs and Lightstream, a new Capture app, and a host of other features.
BGR.com

Only iPhone 15 Pro models to get fast USB-C data transfers, insider claims

The European Union has recently introduced new legislation that makes the USB-C the mandatory charging port for mobile devices, including smartphones. As a result, Apple will replace Lightning on iPhone with USB-C, with the iPhone 15 series believed to be the first to feature the new port. However, not all iPhone 15 models will have identical charging ports. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (Ultra) will feature USB-C connectors that support faster data transfers than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models.
BGR.com

Google updates Search and Shopping for the holidays

With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are going to spend far too much time online shopping for gifts and searching for recipes in the coming weeks. Google is clearly aware of this, which might explain why Search and Shopping are getting timely updates this week to make the holiday season a bit less stressful.
BGR.com

Twitter working on end-to-end encryption for Direct Messages

Elon Musk’s Twitter has been all over the news ever since the tech entrepreneur took over the social network. Musk set out to make massive changes at the company, including a disastrous Twitter Blue verification blunder. And he did it while firing thousands of employees and contractors along the way. But one good development comes from Musk’s Twitter takeover: An initiative to bring end-to-end encryption to Direct Messages.
BGR.com

Today’s deals: Early Black Friday sales, $139 AirPods 3, $79 Nest Thermostat, $179 Roomba, more

BGR Deals readers will be excited to learn that Black Friday is starting a week early this year! And there are a few incredible sales you need to check out right away. First, our guide on Amazon’s best early Black Friday deals is packed full of incredible offers you won’t want to miss. Then, be sure to check out all the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy. And finally, you’re almost out of time to shop the unbelievable promos in Samsung’s early Black Friday sale!
BGR.com

Freakonomics podcast investigates whether Google Search is ‘getting worse’

If you’ve felt like it’s harder than ever to use Google Search to find a specific piece of information that you’re after — whether because of ads that clutter up the search results page or other items like maps and “People also asked” questions similarly clamoring for your attention — a new episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast is just for you.
BGR.com

iPhone 15 might feature a titanium chassis and curved back

The iPhone 12 brought back the iconic iPhone 4 design, and Apple kept the flat edge chassis in place for three generations, through the iPhone 14. But according to one leaker, the iPhone 15 might move away from the flat-edged design. Even more interesting is the claim that Apple will use titanium for the iPhone 15 chassis.
BGR.com

Airbnb wants to break up the rave with its new anti-party technology

Airbnb is rolling out a number of updates to increase safety on the platform. In an interview with Fast Company, Tara Bunch, Airbnb’s head of global operations, announced a number of new safety measures including the expansion of user verification, anti-party technology, and increasing the company’s damage protection rates.
BGR.com

Today’s deals: Best Black Friday sales, $199 AirPods Pro 2, PS5 games, OLED TVs, headphones, more

Black Friday has begun and you won’t believe all the incredible deals that are available beginning immediately!. First, our guide on Amazon’s best early Black Friday deals is packed full of incredible offers you won’t want to miss. Then, be sure to check out all the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Once you’re done with that, it’s time to dive into today’s top daily deals.
BGR.com

Black Friday Roomba deals 2022: Best robot vacuums on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Ask anyone who owns a robot vacuum and he or she will tell you. Not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge weight off your shoulders. If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum purchase or adding a second vacuum to your arsenal for a different floor, now is the time to do it. Black Friday Roomba deals in 2022 are incredible!
BGR.com

BGR.com

348K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy