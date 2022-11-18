ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

FBI offers reward as search intensifies for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter in ‘horrific and heinous’ manner

By Samantha Stewart, Jenn Brink, Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HLgK_0jFyIVIO00

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI is offering an award of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.

Naugatuck police have an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini who investigators believe killed his daughter, Camilla Francisquini, Friday morning in their Millville Avenue home. He faces charges of murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. His bond is set at $5 million.

Officers responded to the home just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, after a family member called 911 to report a child was dead.

Naugatuck police Chief Colin McAllister said the medical’s examiner office ruled the child’s death as a homicide caused by neck compressions and stab wounds. McAllister said responding officers found Camilla’s body dismembered.

“Naugatuck has felt this loss across all cross sections of the community,” McAllister said at a news conference Monday morning. “Our detectives, our investigators, and all of Naugatuck’s first responders have been deeply affected by this horrific and heinous crime.”

McAllister said Francisquini has an extensive criminal history, dating back 10 years, including assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carjacking, robbery, larceny and interfering. The police chief said he is currently out on bonds that total $375,000 for five pending cases, including the alleged assault of a police officer.

According to court documents, Francisquini was released from prison in November 2020 after serving 10 years and is on special parole until June 2032. The Department of Corrections said he did not violate parole by being alone with his daughter.

Investigators believe Francisquini cut off his ankle tracking monitor after he allegedly killed her, McAllister said.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that Francisquini’s 2006 gray Chevrolet Impala was found abandoned on Interstate 91 South near Exit 8 in New Haven Friday night.

Police said Francisquini was seen on video surveillance on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. Friday. Police released these surveillance photos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnVli_0jFyIVIO00
Surveillance photos of a man believed to be Christopher Francisquini (Naugatuck Police Department )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X91Uj_0jFyIVIO00
Surveillance photos of a man believed to be Christopher Francisquini (Naugatuck Police Department )

New Haven police said they searched Middletown Avenue and Foxon Boulevard for Francisquini Friday night.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 230-pound Hispanic man. The public is urged not to approach him as police consider him armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Francisquini or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or its confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.



Comments / 15

Claire 71
7d ago

POS has a record a mile high but yet he's out...love our judicial system

Reply
8
 

WTNH

WTNH

