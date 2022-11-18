ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Top 5 Tips for Moving to Las Vegas

Something that a lot of people don’t know is that Las Vegas is a great place to live in. The place is mostly known for its world-class entertainment, huge hotels, and amazing casinos. But Las Vegas is much more than that!. In it, you will find relaxed suburbs filled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
passporttoeden.com

Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas

Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
HENDERSON, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $9.999 Million Henderson Modern Home offers Unparalleled Artistic Beauty Unrivaled Anywhere in The Las Vegas Valley Area

7 Talus Court, Henderson, Nevada is a guard-gated Ascaya property in a location that simply cannot be replicated with Indoor and outdoor appeal have been masterfully blended, seamlessly merging both industrial and natural elements. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Talus Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Semi-truck fire causes major delays on Las Vegas interstate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck crashed and caught fire on southbound I-15, causing major traffic delays. Firefighters from both Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

