FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
travelexperta.com
Top 5 Tips for Moving to Las Vegas
Something that a lot of people don’t know is that Las Vegas is a great place to live in. The place is mostly known for its world-class entertainment, huge hotels, and amazing casinos. But Las Vegas is much more than that!. In it, you will find relaxed suburbs filled...
Deadly MGM Grand fire changed worldwide safety standards
It was 42 years ago when fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel killing 87 people and injuring more than 600. That tragedy led to sweeping safety changes stretching beyond the Las Vegas Strip.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
VIDEO: Disaster narrowly avoided in high-speed chase on the Las Vegas Strip
The high-speed chase one man recorded while speeding down the Las Vegas strip may seem like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but what happened Sunday night was very real.
fox10phoenix.com
Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown
LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 80 people waited in line inside their cars, and over 70 waited in line outside of Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Church to get free groceries for the week and for their Thanksgiving meal. “It is pretty important, said Teresa Smith who relies...
Majority of nearly 300 dogs seized from unlicensed facility outside Las Vegas euthanized, others flown to specialty center
rly 200 dogs seized as part of a massive animal abuse investigation have died or were euthanized due to their condition, animal welfare advocates confirmed Tuesday to 8 News Now.
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
Second offender walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing in less than 1 week, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another offender has walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas for the second time in a week, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined missing Monday morning during an emergency count at 5 a.m. His absence was reported by NDOC around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Daniels […]
Every room in Las Vegas house was filled with stolen goods, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four separate investigations over a three-month period involving stolen goods led police to a major fencing operation which was busted on Nov. 17, when police served a search warrant and arrested three men, according to an arrest report. During the search warrant on a home located in the 2100 block of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot
HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
luxury-houses.net
This $9.999 Million Henderson Modern Home offers Unparalleled Artistic Beauty Unrivaled Anywhere in The Las Vegas Valley Area
7 Talus Court, Henderson, Nevada is a guard-gated Ascaya property in a location that simply cannot be replicated with Indoor and outdoor appeal have been masterfully blended, seamlessly merging both industrial and natural elements. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Talus Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
Semi-truck fire causes major delays on Las Vegas interstate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck crashed and caught fire on southbound I-15, causing major traffic delays. Firefighters from both Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of the...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated that the accident happened on MLK Boulevard’s 1200 block, north of Washington Avenue at around 12:56 p.m. Authorities confirmed that 3 vehicles were involved in the...
Accused Las Vegas Strip casino robber on probation for prior heist returned to watch police
The man accused of robbing the casino at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month, who was on probation for a prior casino robbery, threatened to kill a cashier before leaving the property in a taxi and then returning to watch investigators gather evidence, police said.
