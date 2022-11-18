Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s or Dementia
One in four Americans are currently taking care of an aging loved one. Depression affects 20-40 percent of all caregivers. Some 85 percent of family caregivers do not receive respite. In 2021, 11 million people—more than 10 percent of the U.S. population—provided 16 billion hours of unpaid care for loved...
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases
Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
beingpatient.com
Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says
Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Medical News Today
How long the aggressive stage of dementia lasts
Aggression is a common dementia symptom, but it does not happen to everyone and does not follow a predictable pattern or timeline. It is not a distinct stage of dementia — rather, it is a symptom. It can also be a reaction to fear, frustration, or discomfort. Aggression is...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
How to practice mindfulness meditation to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and unlock creativity
Mindfulness meditation focuses your attention on the present moment and your current feelings. Benefits of mindfulness mediation include reduced stress, better focus, and improved well-being. To practice mindfulness meditation, focus on your breath and what you feel without judgment. People are often caught up thinking about the past or future,...
I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care
“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
New York Post
A new kind anti-snoring device that actually helps you sleep
We are all aware of what it’s like to have your mind feel tired yet simultaneously wide awake. In an age of the 24-hour news cycle and endless social media feeds, it’s not too uncommon to have your head hit the pillow at night and find yourself unable to fall asleep. For the majority of us who need to get up for work or school, these sleepless nights can be crushing and can have a major impact on our health.
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — will diet alone help?
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 30 and recently was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I’m wondering about whether it can be cured or if I will have to take medication for the rest of my life. I’ve read the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet may help. Is this true? Do you have any suggestions for managing symptoms?
Managing Grief Through Self Care
The post Managing Grief Through Self Care appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids
A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
These are the toys to give children at every age to help them develop
Children’s main job is to play and learn, and the tools of their fun-filled trade are toys. But with such a huge toy selection on the market, which are the best ones to help babies, toddlers and young children learn and develop while having fun at the same time?
WebMD
Concerns Persist That Nursing Homes May Be Drugging Dementia Patients
Nov. 18, 2022 – An attempt by the federal government prevent to stop a practice known as “chemical restraint” at nursing homes may have resulted in many residents being given different medications to achieve the same results. The new federal report is a follow-up to concerns raised...
KSDK
A few ways to improve your mental health through the winter season
ST. LOUIS — The colder temperatures have officially made their way into the St. Louis region, and several people may find themselves fighting seasonal depression. Now is the best time to put yourself first and show yourself love and care. 5 On Your Side has come up with a...
12 Reasons Why You Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night
Nighttime wake-ups can stem from a number of different reasons. Here are some possible sleep stealers that may be at the root of your nocturnal awakenings.
New Study Offers Hope For People With Osteoarthritis
Individuals with osteoarthritis in their ankles may find themselves open to more treatment options after a new study provides interesting results, Healthline explains. For individuals who are experiencing later-stage osteoarthritis, surgery is often a common treatment option to help improve the mobility of the joint, as well as provide the patient with some relief from pain.
7 Tips for Managing Holiday Stress and S.A.D.
This is the year for you to relax a little more and enjoy all of the varied joys that can be had during the holiday season. The points of importance:...
