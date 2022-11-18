ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
AdWeek

Caroline Collins Joins KRIV in Houston as Anchor

Caroline Collins will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV in December as an evening anchor. “In this fast-paced world of digital platforms and on-air broadcasting, Caroline’s strong journalistic skills and ability to reach and serve our viewers on whatever platforms they consume news and information will be an asset to our audience,” said vice president and news director, Susan Schiller.
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – Start time, Route, Map, Tickets & More

The most anticipated 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming your way on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 a.m.!. This annual parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country and is a proud tradition that Houstonians showcase each year. Expect several hundred thousand Houstonians...
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
houstononthecheap.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
papercitymag.com

Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
spacecityweather.com

After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving

Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
spacecityweather.com

Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather

Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Greens Bayou watershed continues to suffer from frequent flooding five years after Hurricane Harvey

Harris County is attempting to improve flood control infrastructure in the high-poverty, densely populated region, but long-time residents are skeptical things will change anytime soon. Do you live in the Greens or Halls Bayou watersheds? What has your experience with flooding been? Tweet your answers to @Aschneider_HPM. Listen. The Greens...
LoneStar 92

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
