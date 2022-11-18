Read full article on original website
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
cw39.com
Small heading from Cleveland to Cypress when something went wrong
HOUSTON (KIAH) It was suppose to be a quick, and uneventful plane ride, with a distance of only 54 miles to cover. And for a small Cessna aircraft, it should have been a breeze. But, 2 people are lucky to be alive, after the plane ends up crashing. It happened...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
AdWeek
Caroline Collins Joins KRIV in Houston as Anchor
Caroline Collins will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV in December as an evening anchor. “In this fast-paced world of digital platforms and on-air broadcasting, Caroline’s strong journalistic skills and ability to reach and serve our viewers on whatever platforms they consume news and information will be an asset to our audience,” said vice president and news director, Susan Schiller.
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – Start time, Route, Map, Tickets & More
The most anticipated 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming your way on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 a.m.!. This annual parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country and is a proud tradition that Houstonians showcase each year. Expect several hundred thousand Houstonians...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Houston Cougars basketball team signs 7-figure NIL deal with Mattress Mack
HOUSTON - The number-two-ranked Houston Cougars basketball team has signed a seven-figure deal with Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. NIL deals have been a big movement in college sports since they were initiated in 2021. "I’m a huge Kelvin Sampson fan & felt like it was time to do this NIL...
houstononthecheap.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Houston Police Chief Gives Update On Rapper's Murder Investigation
Houston, TX - Takeoff’s murder investigation has yet to result in any arrests, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is confident progress is being made and justice will be served. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at age 28 following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on...
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
President of University of Houston Downtown has big plans for the 1st 18 months
Loren J. Blanchard is a Louisiana native who frequented Houston, TX with his family as a child. His father looked forward to celebrating the Astros games while Blanchard enjoyed trips to Astroworld. After many years and a 6-year stint in California, Blanchard is now the President of the University of Houston Downtown.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
papercitymag.com
Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
spacecityweather.com
After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving
Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
spacecityweather.com
Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather
Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Greens Bayou watershed continues to suffer from frequent flooding five years after Hurricane Harvey
Harris County is attempting to improve flood control infrastructure in the high-poverty, densely populated region, but long-time residents are skeptical things will change anytime soon. Do you live in the Greens or Halls Bayou watersheds? What has your experience with flooding been? Tweet your answers to @Aschneider_HPM. Listen. The Greens...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
