Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Observer
‘EO’ Is A Dark Exploration of Humanity, Technology and Nature, Yet Still Filled with Joy
It’s hard out there for a donkey—at least cinematically speaking. EO ★★★ 1/2 (3.5/4 stars) Starring: Sandra Drzymalska, Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Isabelle Huppert. It certainly was no cakewalk for cinema’s reigning jackass, the titular beast of Au Hasard Balthazar, Robert Bresson’s soul-stirring examination of human cruelty, which, even perched at number 16 in Sight and Sound’s 100 Greatest Films of All-Time, remains perhaps moviedom’s most underappreciated masterpiece.
Observer
‘Bones and All’: A Blood-Filled Two-Hour Trash Fest of Dreamy-Eyed Cannibals
BONES AND ALL ★(1/4 stars) Starring: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance. The teenage girl “eater” is named Maren (Taylor Russell). The horror begins when she attends a slumber party and, before the cupcakes arrive, rips off a schoolmate’s finger with her teeth and eats it while everybody screams and retches (including a few members of the audience). Back at home, Maren finds her father gone, escaping at last from a wife and daughter with a taste for thighs you don’t find at the A&P. Left alone to fend for herself, the girl runs away too, with two goals in mind: to find her mother and eventually learn to eat an entire corpse, “bones and all.”
Here's How "Dead To Me" Filmed Its Final Season On Christina Applegate's "Terms" Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
"We were stuck with the story that we had to tell, but also, that's the story Christina wanted to tell."
