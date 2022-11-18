'Feels Like We're Getting Somewhere': Shanquella Robinson's Mother Speaks Out, Death Is Now Being 'Treated As Homicide'

@its.quella_/Instagram

Mexican prosecutors announced they opened an investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson , RadarOnline.com has learned, after the 25-year-old never returned home from a trip to Cabo with friends.

Mexican authorities are treating the death as a potential homicide , multiple reports confirm.

This development came after a spokesperson from Cabovillas.com said Robinson's death was under investigation as an "isolated criminal matter."

Robinson's mother, Salamondra, said she is finding solace knowing that authorities are handling the case after revealing she didn't trust what her daughter's friends had told her.

Salamondra said her daughter flew to Mexico on October 28 to celebrate a birthday.

The next day, Robinson's mom got a frantic telephone call from her daughter's friends.

"They said she wasn't feeling well, that it was alcohol poisoning," Salamondra told WSOC-TV.

Salamondra obtained an autopsy that stated her daughter had a broken neck, leaving her with more questions .

As new information came to light, RadarOnline.com reported on a video taped at their luxury villa , which allegedly shows a naked Robinson being beaten by another woman speculated to be her friend.

Someone can be heard asking if Robinson "could at least fight back" in the clip.

Salamondra told WBTV she was relieved to hear an investigation was launched.

"It feels good. My stomach doesn't feel so empty. Feels like we getting somewhere," she said.

Salamondra also shared that she is grateful for the people who have reached out to her family during this unimaginable time.

"I thank them, I thank them. You know, I really do. I really appreciate it," she added.

"It's like a nightmare. I can't even sleep," Robinson's father, Bernard , also told WSOC-TV. "I just want some truth because this doesn't add up right."

Robinson's death has made national headlines as authorities look into what happened.

"According to an investigation conducted by local authorities in Baja California Sur, we are saddened to confirm the death of a traveler who visited the destination," a Cabovillas.com spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

"According to the investigation, the victim has been identified as Shanquella Robinson and the incident appears to have impacted private parties traveling together."