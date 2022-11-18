ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Feels Like We're Getting Somewhere': Shanquella Robinson's Mother Speaks Out, Death Is Now Being 'Treated As Homicide'

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXOuX_0jFyH6WV00
@its.quella_/Instagram

Mexican prosecutors announced they opened an investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson , RadarOnline.com has learned, after the 25-year-old never returned home from a trip to Cabo with friends.

Mexican authorities are treating the death as a potential homicide , multiple reports confirm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3Kkf_0jFyH6WV00
@its.quella_/Instagram

This development came after a spokesperson from Cabovillas.com said Robinson's death was under investigation as an "isolated criminal matter."

Robinson's mother, Salamondra, said she is finding solace knowing that authorities are handling the case after revealing she didn't trust what her daughter's friends had told her.

Salamondra said her daughter flew to Mexico on October 28 to celebrate a birthday.

The next day, Robinson's mom got a frantic telephone call from her daughter's friends.

"They said she wasn't feeling well, that it was alcohol poisoning," Salamondra told WSOC-TV.

Salamondra obtained an autopsy that stated her daughter had a broken neck, leaving her with more questions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjT7M_0jFyH6WV00
@its.quella_/Instagram

As new information came to light, RadarOnline.com reported on a video taped at their luxury villa , which allegedly shows a naked Robinson being beaten by another woman speculated to be her friend.

Someone can be heard asking if Robinson "could at least fight back" in the clip.

Salamondra told WBTV she was relieved to hear an investigation was launched.

"It feels good. My stomach doesn't feel so empty. Feels like we getting somewhere," she said.

Salamondra also shared that she is grateful for the people who have reached out to her family during this unimaginable time.

"I thank them, I thank them. You know, I really do. I really appreciate it," she added.

"It's like a nightmare. I can't even sleep," Robinson's father, Bernard , also told WSOC-TV. "I just want some truth because this doesn't add up right."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11taAy_0jFyH6WV00
@its.quella_/Instagram

Robinson's death has made national headlines as authorities look into what happened.

"According to an investigation conducted by local authorities in Baja California Sur, we are saddened to confirm the death of a traveler who visited the destination," a Cabovillas.com spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

"According to the investigation, the victim has been identified as Shanquella Robinson and the incident appears to have impacted private parties traveling together."

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Horror: First Look INSIDE Home Where Four Students Stabbed To Death

The grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students has left the community in shock and despair as police search for answers.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of the once-stunning home where the tragedy occurred, now left with blood-stained walls and caution tape surrounding the off-campus property. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found stabbed to death on the second and third floors of the home located in Moscow, Idaho. RadarOnline.com has learned the 2,295-square-foot property is located on King Rd. and came with six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Per the original...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Slayings Crime Scene Photos Like Ted Bundy's Dorm Massacre, Nancy Grace Reveals

Legal commentator Nancy Grace revealed the murder scene of the four college students inside their University of Idaho off campus home was eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy’s 1978 sorority house massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come one week after the four university students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho home, Grace compared the crime scene to Bundy’s attack on the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in January 1978.Roughly 45 years ago, Bundy broke into...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Monster Mom Casey Anthony Attempted To Sell Sick Tell-All Years Before Peacock Docuseries

"Monster Mom" Casey Anthony promised to drop startling bombshells in an explosive tell-all, naming her dad as her daughter Caylee's murderer years before breaking her silence in the upcoming Peacock docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned.The one-time "most hated woman in America" hoped the sick book, which was ripped out of the pages of her journal when her 2-year-old daughter first disappeared, would make her fabulously wealthy.After being acquitted on murder charges, party-loving Casey planned to name Caylee's dad, dish the dirt on her lovers, and disclose her jailhouse crush on defense attorney Jose Baez. "This will not be your average kiss-and-tell...
RadarOnline

Cops Probing Brutal Slaughter Of 4 Idaho Students Slammed For ‘Rush To Judgement’ In Ruling Out Link To Filleted, Skinned Dog Just Weeks Before: ‘These Are Serial Killer Tendencies’

Idaho cops blasted as “incompetent” for obliterating “mountains of evidence” in the investigation into the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students have “rushed to judgement” in ruling out a connection with a brutal dog attack just three weeks earlier.That’s the stunning claim of a case insider who slammed police in Moscow, Idaho, who boldly declared on Monday the heinous head-to-toe skinning of a dog nearby was not at all related.The insider told RadarOnline.com: “You have to ask yourself: how common is it for a dog to be skinned to death by a knife — just three miles from a...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

'We Stand Behind Jack 100%': Parents Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Insist Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Innocent

The parents of one University of Idaho victim insist their daughter’s ex-boyfriend is innocent after it was revealed she called her ex seven separate times one hour before her murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The parents of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was found murdered alongside her roommates Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – spoke out over the weekend to defend their daughter’s ex after it was revealed investigators are looking into the 26-year-old as a potential suspect.“Jack is just as distraught as we are,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, told Fox News on...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Quadruple Murderer SPARED Life Of Dog Found At Crime Scene The Night Of Vicious Attack

The murderer who killed four University of Idaho students last weekend spared the life of a dog that was inside the residence at the time of the vicious attack, RadarOnline.com can confirm.In a surprising development to come roughly nine days after four university students were murdered on the morning of Sunday, November 13, the Moscow, Idaho Police Department announced a dog was inside the off campus home the students shared.Even more surprising was the police department’s confirmation that the dog was left unharmed during the grisly murders.“On the night of the incident, officers located a dog at the residence,” the...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

132K+
Followers
3K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy