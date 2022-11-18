ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Recruiting: WSU lands verbal from athletic Utah DT Khalil Laufau

A VERBAL COMMITMENT months in the making, Utah defensive tackle Khalil Laufau announced Monday night he was headed to Washington State. The 6-3, 285-pounder officially visited WSU way back in June. Laufau, out of Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, told CF.C before his trip Washington State...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State

No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said after victory over Utah

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after Oregon's victory over Utah to discuss his gutsy performance. Here is a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Utah defensive back Malone Mataele to enter the transfer portal

On Monday, Utah defensive back Malone Mataele tweeted that he will enter the transfer portal, which will officially open on December 5th. Mataele has played in only eight games with four starts this season and has played sparingly since the end of September. Mataele has 35 career games under his...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah

Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
news3lv.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SFGate

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
UTAH STATE
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

