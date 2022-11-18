Read full article on original website
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Recruiting: WSU lands verbal from athletic Utah DT Khalil Laufau
A VERBAL COMMITMENT months in the making, Utah defensive tackle Khalil Laufau announced Monday night he was headed to Washington State. The 6-3, 285-pounder officially visited WSU way back in June. Laufau, out of Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, told CF.C before his trip Washington State...
Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State
No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
Live Updates: No. 18 Ducks host Southern Utah to open big week
EUGENE, Ore. — The 18th ranked Ducks will look to improve to 4-0 with their first of three games played this week. They'll host Southern Utah for a 6 PM tip at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on a live stream available here.
Everything Bo Nix said after victory over Utah
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after Oregon's victory over Utah to discuss his gutsy performance. Here is a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
Utah defensive back Malone Mataele to enter the transfer portal
On Monday, Utah defensive back Malone Mataele tweeted that he will enter the transfer portal, which will officially open on December 5th. Mataele has played in only eight games with four starts this season and has played sparingly since the end of September. Mataele has 35 career games under his...
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's big win over No. 10 Utah
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the No. 12 ranked Oregon Ducks' home win on Senior Day against visiting No. 10 Utah. Lanning gives his takeaways, his insight into the Bo Nix injury, and how the Ducks battled. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Injury report on star QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury update on Bo Nix, Ryan Walk, and the impact the injuries the Ducks are dealing with.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Bills to mandate clergy report abuses will return to the Utah State Legislature
Bills that remove priest-penitent privilege when it comes to disclosures of child abuse will be run in the upcoming legislative session.
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
Booking holiday flights? These airports were ranked as the worst in the country
With holiday travel just around the corner, travelers may want to consider which airports they’ll be traveling through.
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
