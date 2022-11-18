ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
8 News Now

Las Vegas LGBTQIA+ establishments react to recent shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQIA+ Las Vegas community is speaking out about the most recent nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and 17 others injured. Jim Lash owner of Jimmy’s at Madisons, a prominent gay nightclub in Las Vegas said the tragedy at Club Q only furthered his notion […]
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
foodgressing.com

Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See

There’s no place like Las Vegas for the holidays, as festive decorations and jolly events usher in the celebratory season. Locally cherished and brand-new winter wonderland displays pop up throughout the destination, making Vegas an ideal spot to take in the sights and sounds of the holidays. Here is a roundup of Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See.
Fox5 KVVU

Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas to sell Christmas trees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those ready to start decorating for Christmas can pick up a tree from a beloved northwest Las Vegas Valley orchard this weekend. While Gilcrease Orchard is closed for the season, it will open this weekend to again offer Christmas trees for sale for the holidays.
thebudgetsavvybride.com

How Much Does a Las Vegas Wedding Cost?

We all know that weddings can get super expensive. Couples in the US spent an average of $28,000 in 2021. Couples who don’t want a large, expensive marriage ceremony often choose to elope to Las Vegas. Clark County, where Vegas is located, has the most lenient of marriage laws in the US. This helps keep costs very affordable and has led to a booming wedding industry. In fact, an average of 70,000 couples marry in Vegas every year. So it’s not surprising that the number one question I’m asked is “How much does a Las Vegas wedding cost?”
