Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.

OREGON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO