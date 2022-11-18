Read full article on original website
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS board: Bid approved for HVAC system work
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid to upgrade the building's HVAC automation system. RTHS secured bids from various contractors this month to upgrade the system. The district's architect, GreenAssociates, led the process and got...
Rochelle News-Leader
Park board: Shelter purchase approved
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg Rochelle Community Park District Board of Directors unanimously approved a $28,650 purchase of a new shelter for Cooper Park. The previous shelter in the southeast portion of the park was recently removed. The new shelter will be 20 feet by...
Fake tax letter sent to Winnebago County residents, officials warn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are warning residents that a letter claiming they owe taxes is fake. According to the Winnebago County Board, residents have complained of receiving a letter claiming notice of a “Distraint Warrant,” which includes a toll-free number and says the intended victim has a delinquent tax owed. “This is […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon School District Dealing With Stomach Flu Outbreak
Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.
walls102.com
Mendota promotes officer to Sergeant
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department promoted patrolmen Zachary Urbanski to Sergeant at a ceremony Monday night. Sgt Urbanski joined the department in January of 2019. The Western Illinois University graduate also attended South Suburban Law Enforcement Academy in Glen Ellyn.
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. The Illinois State Board of Education presented Evelyn Meeks with the “Thomas Lay Burroughs Award” for her work as an outstanding school board member. She has been on the Harlem District 122 School Board for more than a decade. […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Dispatcher Jackson going on 2nd year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Dispatcher Candice Jackson has been with the department for one year and works overnight shifts. Jackson’s responsibilities in her position include answering non-emergency calls and 911 calls and dispatching the proper responders from RPD, the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.
nrgmediadixon.com
Study Shows Dixon and the Surrounding Area is Lacking Good Housing Which Holds Back Growth Potential
The City of Dixon, and throughout Lee County, are constantly on the search for more industry coming to the area. In a recent housing study of the county and city, industry ranked highest for those employed in the county. Andy Shaw of the Lee Ogle Enterprise Zone and Kevin Marx...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 18-20, 2022
OREGON — On Nov. 18 at approximately 7:19 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 26 and Lanark Road. After a brief investigation, Denzel Stokes, 24, of Freeport, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis. Stokes was also cited for illegal window tint, expired registration and illegal transportation of alcohol. Stokes was released on scene with a return court date.
wglc.net
Princeton Fire Department reports busy Monday
PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department reported a busy Monday, with two separate calls for fires to be extinguished. Around 10:30 AM they were called to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle on fire. Later that same day, around 2:30 PM, crews were called to the 600 block of East Peru Street in Princeton for a multi level dwelling that had smoke showing. The fire department quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen area. The cause of both fires remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
Rochelle News-Leader
Beauty Bar celebrates third anniversary with ribbon cutting
ROCHELLE — On Friday, Beauty Bar, a salon at 310 N. Main St., celebrated its third anniversary and joining the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. One of the owners of the business, Diana Valdez, said many of those that attended Friday have been with the business since the very beginning when they were working out of their homes and kitchens.
MyStateline.com
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine
A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers …. A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Tips to protect yourself from gastrointestinal illness. The Ogle County Health Department is giving tips on how residents can protect themselves...
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS Cultural Reform Alliance raises money for RCH Foundation
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital recently sent out a thanks to the Rochelle Township High School Cultural Reform Alliance. The group raised $639.50 in one week during their October cancer awareness fundraiser. Proceeds were donated to benefit the RCH Foundation “All About Me” cancer fund. Students raised money by selling breast cancer pins over their lunch hours, school events and with the help of their parents.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 19
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 19 at 2:41 p.m., Rochelle Police arrested Matthew Miller, 18, Earlville, on an outstanding Kendall County warrant. Miller posted $375 bail and a court date has been set for Dec. 7. On Nov. 19 at 7:48 a.m., Rochelle Police cited Mayra Leticia Flores, 34, Houston,...
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Man charged with attempted murder of Ogle County deputy
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brian Taylor, 49, of Massillon, Ohio, with attempted murder after he reportedly tried to run down an Ogle County Deputy during a police chase. According to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, on Tuesday, November 22nd, Taylor was involved in a pursuit with Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies on IL […]
Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road
The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching. The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.
WIFR
Man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
(WIFR) - A man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois. Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Tuesday that the chase started in Stephenson County, and ended in Polo, where the man was taken into custody. This story is developing...
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
Comments / 0