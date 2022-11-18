ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Rochelle News-Leader

RTHS board: Bid approved for HVAC system work

ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid to upgrade the building's HVAC automation system. RTHS secured bids from various contractors this month to upgrade the system. The district's architect, GreenAssociates, led the process and got...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Park board: Shelter purchase approved

ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg Rochelle Community Park District Board of Directors unanimously approved a $28,650 purchase of a new shelter for Cooper Park. The previous shelter in the southeast portion of the park was recently removed. The new shelter will be 20 feet by...
ROCHELLE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon School District Dealing With Stomach Flu Outbreak

Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.
OREGON, IL
walls102.com

Mendota promotes officer to Sergeant

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department promoted patrolmen Zachary Urbanski to Sergeant at a ceremony Monday night. Sgt Urbanski joined the department in January of 2019. The Western Illinois University graduate also attended South Suburban Law Enforcement Academy in Glen Ellyn.
MENDOTA, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Get to Know RPD: Dispatcher Jackson going on 2nd year with department

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Dispatcher Candice Jackson has been with the department for one year and works overnight shifts. Jackson’s responsibilities in her position include answering non-emergency calls and 911 calls and dispatching the proper responders from RPD, the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 18-20, 2022

OREGON — On Nov. 18 at approximately 7:19 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 26 and Lanark Road. After a brief investigation, Denzel Stokes, 24, of Freeport, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis. Stokes was also cited for illegal window tint, expired registration and illegal transportation of alcohol. Stokes was released on scene with a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

Princeton Fire Department reports busy Monday

PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department reported a busy Monday, with two separate calls for fires to be extinguished. Around 10:30 AM they were called to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle on fire. Later that same day, around 2:30 PM, crews were called to the 600 block of East Peru Street in Princeton for a multi level dwelling that had smoke showing. The fire department quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen area. The cause of both fires remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
PRINCETON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Beauty Bar celebrates third anniversary with ribbon cutting

ROCHELLE — On Friday, Beauty Bar, a salon at 310 N. Main St., celebrated its third anniversary and joining the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. One of the owners of the business, Diana Valdez, said many of those that attended Friday have been with the business since the very beginning when they were working out of their homes and kitchens.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine

A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers …. A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Tips to protect yourself from gastrointestinal illness. The Ogle County Health Department is giving tips on how residents can protect themselves...
OREGON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

RTHS Cultural Reform Alliance raises money for RCH Foundation

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital recently sent out a thanks to the Rochelle Township High School Cultural Reform Alliance. The group raised $639.50 in one week during their October cancer awareness fundraiser. Proceeds were donated to benefit the RCH Foundation “All About Me” cancer fund. Students raised money by selling breast cancer pins over their lunch hours, school events and with the help of their parents.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 19

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 19 at 2:41 p.m., Rochelle Police arrested Matthew Miller, 18, Earlville, on an outstanding Kendall County warrant. Miller posted $375 bail and a court date has been set for Dec. 7. On Nov. 19 at 7:48 a.m., Rochelle Police cited Mayra Leticia Flores, 34, Houston,...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
FREEPORT, IL
wmay.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road

The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching. The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.
CLINTON, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy