Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday
Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach After Reported 'Incident' In Mexico City
Less than 24 hours after suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television, the Arizona Cardinals made a notable change to their coaching staff. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties. Kingsbury said this...
Video: Incredibly Violent NFL Body Slam Is Going Viral
A Washington Commanders defensive tackle took things a bit too far on Sunday afternoon. John Ridgeway, who's in his first season as a member of the Commanders, absolutely body-slammed Texans running back Dameon Pierce during the third quarter. The play was over but Ridgeway must've not heard the whistle and delivered the hit.
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move
Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report
Aaron Rodgers hasn't looked like himself for most of the 2022 regular season. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback, who was coming off an MVP year, has not looked like an elite player at his position. The Packers have struggled, too, falling out of legitimate playoff contention. Rodgers had an...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury
Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury. Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half. However, with...
NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown
The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the least controversial of the two head coaches entering the game, was seen yelling at Colts fans in the stands following the win. Nick Sirianni, absolutely losing his mind after, uh, beating the 4-5-1 Colts by Read more... The post NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Patriots Final Play
The New York Jets just lost in truly heartbreaking fashion, falling to the New England Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. It was a truly awful game, that featured basically no exciting plays, until the end of the contest. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return. But should...
Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
659K+
Followers
84K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 12