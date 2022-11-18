Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Chilling New Details Emerge In Triple Murder Of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players.
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three former football teammates, while wounding two others, on a bus while returning from class field trip.
"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones faces new charges before arraignment, 1 victim out of hospital
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is to be arraigned for three counts of murder Wednesday, as well as charges of malicious wounding in relation to the two survivors.
'Not the Chris we know.' Friends of man charged with killing 3 UVA football players seek answers
Friends who grew up with Chris Jones Jr. were stunned when he was charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of three UVA football players.
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
University of Virginia adds security for memorial service after threatening email
A threatening email was sent to the University of Virginia regarding Saturday’s memorial for the 3 slain football players. The school responded with a message for all attendees:. “Pleased be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
