ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
660K+
Followers
84K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy