BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO