Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
Inside a week of mourning and celebration with Virginia football
Coach Tony Elliott, his staff and players discuss the hours after the Virginia shooting, the painful days that followed and the memories of those lost.
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
VA Police say Additional Threats Received
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
Breaking: Official Decision Made On Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game
The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rivalry is one of the best in football. Unfortunately, it's going to have to wait another year to be played. The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game, originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, has been cancelled. The cancellation comes following the ...
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation
The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
Iconic College Football Rivalry Could Reportedly Get Rescheduled
As the Virginia football team continues to recover from a horrific tragedy, it's sounding like the Cavaliers will take the field again in 2022. Last week, three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former teammate. A fourth was wounded but has reportedly been discharged from the ...
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was...
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
