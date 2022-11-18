ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
BLACKSBURG, VA
College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation

The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
