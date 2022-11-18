this guy's head is to big for he's helmet!because everyone including the sports media! so big that he thinks he can yell at his coach, and blame everyone except himself!him and brady are going out with good records. But not as respected like they should be!
Rodgers will not retire. If he plays next year he's guaranteed 50 + million dollars. He will not walk away from that. I'm not saying I want him back, I'm just saying he will be back.
should have got rid of him 5 years ago , the MVPs sure didn't lead to playoff wins did they . he'll he was gone at least we could say we're rebuilding and have something to look forward to. Rodgers as been a disappointment for fan for last 5 years with some of the best receivers , hell our back up looked dam good last time he was in.
