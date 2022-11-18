Read full article on original website
Keith Sapp
2d ago
I'm a bulldog fan but make no doubt nobody else's college football is in this man's class Some of the best coaches in college football were all under him at 1 time this band is responsible for a whole lot in college football and don't ever sell this man's short
Tomeka Williams
1d ago
this is a good coach some people may say that or this because he doesn't broadcast the things he does but he moves in silence. God bless you coach.
Candy Cash
2d ago
I will always be Alabama all the way. We can’t win every game. We have the greatest coach ever. Nick Saban!!!
