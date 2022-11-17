Salma Hayek Is a Bombshell in Red Off-the-Shoulder Gown

Lia Toby/Getty Images

A little commotion for the dress! Salma Hayek was red hot at GQ's Men of the Year Awards this week, where she stole the show in a glamorous body-hugging gown.

The Like a Boss star, 56, was photographed at the event at London's Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where she turned heads in the daring Vivienne Westwood number.

The dress, a deep red off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and corset-style waist, perfectly accentuated the actress' figure, which she paired with simple accessories and a wavy middle-parted hairstyle.

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Hayek also shared a video of herself walking the event's red carpet to Instagram on Thursday, showing her followers the stunning ensemble.

"Red is your color," one user wrote under the post, while others clearly agreed.

"Graceful lady in red," another wrote.

"When [is the] new Magic Mike?" someone else commented, referring to Hayek's highly-anticipated role in the final installment of the steamy film series starring Channing Tatum.

Hayek and Tatum recently teased fans with a look into the upcoming movie after they both took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of the Frida alum caressing Tatum's bare abs.

The dreamy duo is expected to make viewers swoon even more in the upcoming movie Magic Mike's Last Dance, which is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max on Feb. 10, 2023.