Al Roker in Recovery After Being Hospitalized For Serious Medical Emergency

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Al Roker is recovering after a complication with his health landed him in the hospital last week.

The 68-year-old weather anchor—who has been noticeably absent from his usual slot on the Today show—took to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18 to clue his fans in on what's been going on with his health, revealing that he has been in the hospital being treated for blood clots.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," Roker wrote in his post alongside photo of a bouquet of flowers and an NBC News Weather mug. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," his added, before thanking all of his concerned fans for checking in on him.

"Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon," he wrote. "Have a great weekend, everyone."

Plenty of Roker's followers and friends were quick to send their supports in the comment section, including his NBC News family and other fellow journalists.

His wife, Deborah Roberts left her hubby some love, writing, "So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home."

"You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ❤️" Today's Savannah Guthrie commented, along with co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager, who added, "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

Hoda Kotb wrote, "Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo."

News anchor Craig Melvin also left a note under Friday's post, writing, "Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!"

"Love you Al and praying every day for a speedy recovery!" Dylan Dreyer commented.

"Sending love Al!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" Sara Haines chimed in.