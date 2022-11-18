ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Al Roker in Recovery After Being Hospitalized For Serious Medical Emergency

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXOsb_0jFyFR5N00
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Al Roker is recovering after a complication with his health landed him in the hospital last week.

The 68-year-old weather anchor—who has been noticeably absent from his usual slot on the Today show—took to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18 to clue his fans in on what's been going on with his health, revealing that he has been in the hospital being treated for blood clots.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," Roker wrote in his post alongside photo of a bouquet of flowers and an NBC News Weather mug. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," his added, before thanking all of his concerned fans for checking in on him.

"Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon," he wrote. "Have a great weekend, everyone."

Plenty of Roker's followers and friends were quick to send their supports in the comment section, including his NBC News family and other fellow journalists.

His wife, Deborah Roberts left her hubby some love, writing, "So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home."

"You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ❤️" Today's Savannah Guthrie commented, along with co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager, who added, "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

Hoda Kotb wrote, "Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo."

News anchor Craig Melvin also left a note under Friday's post, writing, "Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!"

"Love you Al and praying every day for a speedy recovery!" Dylan Dreyer commented.

"Sending love Al!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" Sara Haines chimed in.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Never Wears Underwear: My Mom Is So ‘Proud’

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, isn’t afraid to admit she doesn’t wear underwear. The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush talked about her decision to not don the undergarment when Hoda Kotb brought it up on the Wednesday episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, People reported. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” Hoda told viewers during a discussion on the NBC show.
extratv

Taylor Dayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Life Is Precious’

Singer Taylor Dayne, 60, is opening up about her recent battle with colon cancer. The star spoke with “Good Morning America,” telling the outlet, "Life is precious." Dayne said she had been getting colonoscopies twice per year after some benign polyps were found in the past. At her...
TODAY.com

Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles

Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
TMZ.com

Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update

Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...
The Boot

Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg While Grieving Mom Naomi Judd’s Death

Ashley Judd says she suffered a leg injury over the summer that she sustained from a "freak accident" not long after the death of her mother. In a Zoom conversation with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint for the Open Mind lecture and conversation series, Judd says the fracture is now fully healed, and she associates the accident with grief.
msn.com

A Morning Show Legend Has Been Hospitalized

Today show’s beloved meteorologist Al Roker has been in the hospital last week because of blood clots. After the Today anchor and weatherman received a bunch of concerned messages from fans, he posted an update to social media on Friday to let everyone know what was going on. When Roker was admitted to the hospital, he had a blood clot in his leg which spread to his lungs.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

See Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion for TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza

It's all coming back to us now: That was Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Celine Dion for Halloween on TODAY!. Jenna transformed into the Canadian superstar as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza that also included Sheinelle Jones as a showgirl, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in Las Vegas earlier this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Scary Health Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg will be taking a break from her hosting duties on The View as she battles her second round of COVID. Today’s episode opened with Sara Haines covering Goldberg’s spot. A representative with the show later confirmed that the actress tested positive for the virus that afternoon.
Entertainment Weekly

Whoopi Goldberg absent from The View amid COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg missed Monday's episode of The View after being diagnosed with COVID, EW can exclusively report. A representative for the show tells EW the Oscar-winning actress and longtime panel moderator on the ABC series felt under the weather prior to Monday's episode and did not appear during the broadcast, and received her positive diagnosis later in the afternoon.
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy