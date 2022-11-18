Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter
The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
Jungkook of BTS debuts World Cup song 'Dreamers' at opening ceremony in Qatar
Jungkook of BTS appears on the official World Cup soundtrack alongside Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares, Davido, Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, And Myriam Fares Spit In English, Spanish, And Arabic On “Tukoh Taka” Track
Nicki Minaj is no stranger to pushing boundaries and breaking records. Her latest single proves that. After sharing a string of new releases this year, including “Do We Have A Problem” and “Bussin” with Lil Baby, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, the Queen of Rap is teaming up with some new collaborators to deliver an exciting multi-lingual anthem.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report
Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jacquees Reveals Tracklist for New Album ‘Sincerely For You’ Ft. Future, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, More
After teasing it for a bit, Jacquees has revealed details for his new album Sincerely For You. The singer took to Instagram and announced that his third album is executive produced by none other than Future, and will arrive December 16th via Cash Money Records. A pre-order will be available for the fans tonight.
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Sparks 'Utopia' Theory After Performing In Front Of One Of His 'Biggest Inspirations'
Travis Scott has sparked further excitement for his long-awaited Utopia album, which some fans believe may be around the corner. Over the weekend, the Cactus Jack rapper headlined day two of the 2022 Primavera Sound festival in Chile, where he had the privilege of performing in front of one of his favorite artists.
Meet the Nigerian Artist Behind Drake and Future's Billboard Banger "WAIT FOR U"
Every few years, an artist comes around and changes the game. After the year that she’s had, it’s safe to say that Tems is that girl. Born Temilade Openiyi, the singer hails from Lagos, Nigeria, and rose to fame after the release of her collaborative single “Essence,” with WizKid and Justin Bieber in 2021. And it didn’t take long for her music to gain traction online.
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Kodak Black Isn’t Happy About Losing This American Music Awards Category
Kodak Black is the latest celebrity to voice their opinion about the controversy surrounding the 2022 American Music Awards. After the award show ceremony’s unexplained cancellation of Chris Brown’s surprise Michael Jackson tribute, the Miami native has now spoken out about being “snubbed” for the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category. Kodak’s popular single “Super Gremlin” was nominated in the category, but Future and Tem’s “Wait For U” snagged the award.More from VIBE.comBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipKing Combs Surpasses Diddy On...
Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards
Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band. Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any...
