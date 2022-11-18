ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Fiasco

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has finally issued a response after thousands of her fans were left distraught over the outcome of Ticketmaster's disastrous presale events earlier this week.

The singer, 32, issued a lengthy message to her fans on Friday, Nov. 18, the same day that tickets for the highly-anticipated "The Eras Tour" were scheduled to go on sale to the general public before the sale was canceled by Ticketmaster as a result of "insufficient" remaining inventory.

After many of her fans waited hours online for tickets, paid exorbitant amounts, or were left without tickets at all as a result of Ticketmaster's major blunder, the "Anti-Hero" songstress finally addressed the chaos in a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story.

"Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift started out her message on Friday. "We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house."

"I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do," she continued. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch it happen with no recourse."

"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," Swift wrote, before seemingly going on to discuss Ticketmaster's role in the fiasco, although she didn't name the site by name.

"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," she added. "It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

As Swifties know all too well, the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale began on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and was intended to ensure that tickets got into the hands of real fans rather than bots and resellers. However, things didn't exactly go as planned after thousands of fans given access to the presale were unable to get tickets, due to the site crashing, faulty presale codes or there being no inventory left by the time they got past the hours-long waits in line.

This became even worse for the Capital One presale event, where many were able to get in and select their tickets, only for the site to bring up an error code every time they tried to checkout, leaving tons of fans, once again, with no luck.

Ticketmaster then announced on Thursday that the general sale would be cancelled as a result of limited inventory and "extraordinarily high demand," leaving Swifties frustrated over not being able to get tickets due to the site's glitches, while thousands of resellers were able to get access to tickets, which are now selling for overwhelming prices on third party sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSqyT_0jFyF5zs00
Taylor Swift/Instagram

Concluding her message on Friday, Swift directly addressed those unlucky fans who weren't able to score any tickets at all, writing, "All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us all to get together and sing these songs."

"Thank you for wanting to be there," she added. "You have no idea how much that means."

