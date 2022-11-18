ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found “unresponsive” in his cell earlier this week.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says 44-year-old Kishon Green was pronounced dead on November 14, despite life-saving efforts performed by prison staff.

Green was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to capital murder charges. Following his plea, a Madison County jury returned their guilty verdict after only 30 minutes of deliberation.

The trial was a formality due to Alabama law.

Kishon Green (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Green pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.  He was accused of stabbing his 10-year-old son, Antwan and stepson, 13-year-old Frederick Thomas on February 6, 2008.  Both boys died. He was also accused of stabbing and beating the boys’ mother, Tiffany Burrell.

Huntsville defense attorney Ron Smith represented Green.

“We came across some information early on that indicted he might be a person with intellectual disability, and the U.S. Supreme Court held in 2004, that a state or federal government cannot execute somebody who was intellectually disabled,” Smith said.

The facts of the case were troubling.

“It was a very difficult case for the defense obviously,” Smith added. “And just a hard case emotionally for anybody who had to listen to that. They were definitely going to seek the death penalty, prior to the Atkins hearing, and they would have had a decent shot at obtaining.”

The defense argued Green’s IQ was below 70. He had trouble with daily living and his problems had begun before he turned 18. The judge ultimately ruled Green was ineligible for the death penalty.

“He said the evidence was overwhelming, that Mr. Green was a person who suffered from an intellectual disability and he was prohibited by law from giving him the death penalty,” Smith concluded.

Following the verdict, Green gave a statement before the court:

“Drugs impacted me. I am not a cold-blooded killer. I ask God and everybody for forgiveness,” said Green. “I have changed my life around. I know one day I will see my boys again.”

ADOC officials say their Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Green’s death.

