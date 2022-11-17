Dua Lipa Shares Beachy Pics From Down Under

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards

Dua Lipa has been on her Future Nostalgia worldwide tour all year, and now the fun is over.

On Nov. 16, the singer finished a series of dates in Australia with a final concert in Perth.

Ahead of the show, Lipa shared some photos of herself and friends hanging out on the Australian beach, also writing a little about her feelings regarding the end of the tour in the caption.

Lipa captioned the update, "Last show in Oz tonight ⚡️ feeling a little happy/sad 🥲🥲 haha but we’re going to make it a good one!!! Let’s gooooo Perth ❤️."

In the photos, the 27-year-old rocks a colorful dotted Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble that gives off unique beachy vibes. She also included a few mirror pictures to show off the outfit.

Singer and songwriter Sarah Hudson commented on the photos of Lipa's trendy clothes, saying, "Omgggg i just bought this lewwwwkkkkk."

The fashion brand commented with a few emojis, "💙💚💛," while the rest were filled with hearts, flames, heart eyes, and more.

As of writing, the post has over 1.4 million likes.

Lipa had an incredibly successful tour throughout 2022, promoting her second album, Future Nostalgia, delayed from 2020 because of COVID-19.

With over 90 shows this year, the singer took over North America, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, and Australia. For the North American leg of the tour, Billboard reported that Lipa grossed over $40 million and sold around 394,000 tickets. In comparison to her first tour, her profit jumped about 1500%.

Lipa doesn't plan to take much of a break after the tour, as she has already started working on her third album.

Speaking with Vogue Australia, Lipa hinted at the new direction the highly anticipated project will go, saying, "As I'm writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought."