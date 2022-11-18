ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why will you get two SSI payments in December?

By Ivana Xie
 4 days ago
SUPPLEMENTAL Security Income (SSI) recipients have two checks coming their way in December.

Millions of Americans can expect two SSI payments worth up to $1,755 before December 31.

Supplemental Security Income is increasing to $914 from $841

On December 1, eligible recipients will get their first check of $841, on December 30, they will receive their second check, averaging $914.

The second payment on December 30 is an early payment for January 2023 as it reflects the new SSI benefit amount for the new year.

Individuals who typically receive $841 will start getting $914 for their Supplemental Security Income.

SSI recipients are getting two December payments because the January 1, 2023 payment falls on a Sunday and it's a holiday.

Whenever that happens, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends the checks on the nearest business day.

In this case, that day is Friday, December 30.

This happened two other times this year, in April and September - SSI recipients received two payments in a month.

Who gets Supplemental Security Income?

SSI, which is run by the Social Security Administration (SSA), is designed to help people over the age of 65 as well as disabled people who have little to no income.

Your eligibility is dependent on your annual income and your assets.

In order to qualify, individuals may not exceed $2,000 in assets, while couples can have up to $3,000.

How much can I claim?

The program provides cash to meet basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.

For 2023, the monthly maximum federal amounts are $914 for an eligible individual.

Couples can get up to $1,371 and $458 for an essential person.

New COLA in 2023

The new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is 8.7 percent for 2023.

COLA was designed to offset inflation, and depending on how high it is, it determines how much people will receive from their Social Security payment.

Because COLA climbed up to 8.7 percent, SSI recipients will see their standard monthly payment increase by $73 a month.

