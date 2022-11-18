Millions of Twitter users issued urgent warning before ‘site shuts down’

TWITTER users have been issued a warning of a possible shutdown of the text-based social media site.

Those reliant on the site are recommended to take these precautions to protect themselves from the event of the app's possible failure.

Twitter is rumored to be at risk of a shutdown as the company sheds many key employees, prompting important organizations that use the platform to backup their data

Despite Twitter's owner Elon Musk continuing to parade the app around with confidence, it could be at the beginning of a shutdown.

Musk said the site "just hit another all-time high" in its usage history.

Still, Twitter has faced a huge reduction in employees, particularly key engineers essential to the function of the platform, The Washington Post reported.

Musk also put out a demand that employees have to jump on board with the new "hardcore" work gospel or collect their severance and leave.

The prior executive team was also let go, as were 50 percent of Twitter's employees, according to Forbes.

Eric Frohnhoefer, an engineer for almost 9 years at the company, was let go via a Tweet from Musk with no other contact on the matter, according to the outlet.

As the website and app, created in 2006 per Britannica, continue to operate with minimal staff, politicians and other government-related entities have begun to back their Twitter presence in case an unexpected shutdown ensues.

For any Twitter users who wish to do the same, here is a breakdown of how to archive your tweets.

First, you'll need to go to Settings.

From here, visit the Your Account section of Twitter.

Click on Download an Archive of your data.

Following the necessary security protocols, you can make a request to download your data as a zip file by clicking on "Request Archive."

Your archive will comprise the information from your account, the account history, and the apps and devices that you have previously connected to your Twitter.

It will also feature a history of your account's activity, which interests your account flagged for you, any ads associated with your account, and other data.

Pending your request, be patient.

The app will notify you when your file is ready, and your time to enter and download the file does not last forever.

Those who use Twitter to gain access to vital safety information can sign up for emergency alerts, The Post said.

To stay in touch with the public in whatever way is necessary, Twitter users can also tweet their email, other social handles, or any other info that can be used to reach them.

The outlet advises against deleting Twitter altogether despite the bumps behind the scenes, as an old username can be used for a fake account.