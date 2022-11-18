Maplewood Looks to Put Cherry on Top of Great Season when it Faces West Branch in PIAA 1A Volleyball Title Match Saturday

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Meadville Readies for Allentown Central Catholic with Trip to PIAA 4A Semifinals on the Line
MEADVILLE, Pa. – The Meadville Bulldogs find themselves in a familiar position to where they were a year ago. Win a District 10 title in Class 4A, beat Juniata to get to the PIAA quarterfinals. Coming off a 27-14 win over the Indians, the Bulldogs will now meet a...
d9and10sports.com
After Lengthy Layoff, Prep set to Battle WPIAL Champ Pine-Richland in PIAA 5A Quarterfinals
ERIE, Pa. – By the time the Cathedral Prep Ramblers take the field at Pine-Richland in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, it will have been nearly a month since they’ve played in an actual game. The Ramblers (8-2) beat Canisius 40-6 in their regular-season finale, and as the...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Chapter of PVCA Announces All-District Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A All-Star Teams
WARREN, Pa. – PIAA Class 1A champion Maplewood has three members on the PVCA All-District 10 Class 1A volleyball all-star team as voted on by the PVCA member coaches. Class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A squad(s) were named. Representing Maplewood on the Class 1A first team were Libero McKenna...
Northern Cambria wins District XI 1A Title over Penns Manor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times. With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke […]
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
yourerie
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Trees Off German Hill Road
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, involving 37-year-old Michael A. Milne, of...
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Investigating Shooting
HYDETOWN, Pa. – Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot early Saturday morning. According to police, a 26-year-old Titusville man got into a “brief encounter/argument” with Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19....
butlerradio.com
1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
erienewsnow.com
Car Accident Shuts Down Route 97
A serious two car accident on Route 97 at Hare Road on Saturday night shut down traffic for hours between Waterford and Union City. We don't know if weather was a factor. We do know that two vehicles collided head on. There were several small children involved, an infant in a car seat and and at least two toddlers, who rescuers said were properly restrained.
yourerie
Snow: Ready for round two?
Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
