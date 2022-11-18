Watauga County Schools expands mental health services for students with Mental Health Specialist role

Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
wataugaonline.com
Thanksgiving 2022 Holiday Schedule Changes
This is a list of some of the local closings during the week of Thanksgiving. This list will be updated as needed. Watauga County Schools closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Appalachian State closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Town of Boone...
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
The Tomahawk
City puts trash collection on notice
The proper disposal of trash and the health and safety of the town’s sanitation workers became a priority on the council’s agenda at its recent meeting in Mountain City. The uncompromising discussion focused on the community’s responsibility and the subsequent notices to be distributed by the sanitation workers when deemed necessary.
Ballfield in Jaycee Park named in honor of Hickory police officer
HICKORY, N.C. — The public was invited to Jaycee Park in Hickory for the naming dedication of P.D. Fowler Field on Sunday. The ballfield will pay homage to dedicated Hickory police officer and baseball coach Paul David “P.D.” Fowler. Fowler, who was born in Burke County, joined...
wataugaonline.com
Multiple departments respond to two different fires on Sunday
Multiple departments were called to two different structure fires on Sunday. The first occurred at 5:35 am at 1655 Blackberry Road, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland. The first arriving crews from Blowing Rock Fire discovered heavy smoke and flames. There were several occupants in the residence but no injuries were reported, according to Garland.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities in Marion continue to search for their suspect in a deadly stabbing from over the weekend. Police say Salvador Romero Magana stabbed a man after an altercation in the parking lot of Walmart at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. After the stabbing, police say Magana ran over the 45-year-old victim, killing him. Authorities say the suspect and the victim are believed to be distant relatives.
WLOS.com
I-26 in Buncombe County has reopened after a crash closed the road for hours Monday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 10AM UPDATE. All lanes of I-26 West have reopened at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd) after a prior crash. However, congestion remains in the area. ___________________. 8:30AM. All lanes of I-26 West are closed at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd)...
wataugaonline.com
Town of Blowing Rock issues Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater
The Town of Blowing Rock has issued a “Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater”. “General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In...
Drugs, guns, stolen items found during crime operation in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify […]
Hickory church sells Christmas trees to help families during holiday season
HICKORY, N.C. — A church in Catawba County is raising money for families this holiday season by getting involved in the Christmas tree business. Lifepoint Church in Hickory said it’s hoping to sell more than 100 trees over the next few weeks. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with...
Deputies searching for 2 men in connection with theft of log splitter at Lowe’s in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the theft of equipment from a Lowe’s in Denver. On Nov. 18, deputies said they were dispatched to the Lowe’s on North Carolina Highway 73 in reference to a log splitter that was stolen on Nov. 12.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman In Custody
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
Investigators: Man accused of Catawba Co. murder was released from prison 2 weeks prior
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing someone in Catawba County Sunday night had gotten out of prison just two weeks before the crime, investigators confirm. Police said 43-year-old Christopher Woods died in the shooting, which happened south of Hickory. Sherriff’s deputies told Channel 9′s...
Woman charged after fatal hit-and-run in Wilkes County, troopers say
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man was killed in a hit and run crash in Wilkes County, troopers say. On Nov. 17 around 10 p.m. highway patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. According to troopers, a Honda Civic going southbound on NC 18 hit a pedestrian trying […]
