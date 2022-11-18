Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families
Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
Anonymous Casper Couple Purchase 1,000 Meals From Eggington’s to Feed Families This Thanksgiving
An anonymous Casper couple has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Eggington's to offer more than a thousand meals to Casper families. That's according to Cheryl Hackett, the Director of Development with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. "Our philanthropist couple are long-time...
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More
Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?. If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!. The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. That is, as long as everywhere you go consists of various parts of Downtown Casper and Conwell Park, across the street from Banner Wyoming Medical Center. That's because Conwell Park is home to a cacophony of Christmas lights as...
Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old
A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser
Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles. More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display. The...
‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ Returns to Casper in February 2023
All of the high adrenaline, gravity defying, car crunching action of monster trucks is coming back to the Ford Wyoming Center this upcoming February. Fremont Motors Casper presents Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. “As always, our...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away
“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
Historic Photo Found: Bob Hope In Casper In1942
So Bob Hope was in the Casper Wyoming area in 1942?. Here is photo & video proof of it. Well, that makes sense. WWII was on and Bob was touring and entertaining the troops. The Army had built an airport to train pilots in everything from fighters to bombers. Even...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Casper Reverend Comments on Nightclub Slayings: “We Can Never Afford to Give up Hope”
On Saturday, November 19, at least 5 people were killed and 18 were injured in a mass shooting that occurred at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Associated Press reported that police identified 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as the gunman. He opened fire in the nightclub before being restrained by club patrons until police arrived.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located
The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered
Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0