Casper, WY

PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families

Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old

A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight

The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming

In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away

“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
Historic Photo Found: Bob Hope In Casper In1942

So Bob Hope was in the Casper Wyoming area in 1942?. Here is photo & video proof of it. Well, that makes sense. WWII was on and Bob was touring and entertaining the troops. The Army had built an airport to train pilots in everything from fighters to bombers. Even...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located

The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
