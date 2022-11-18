I have one main takeaway from the game against Kent State: given the last three games of Eastern Michigan’s schedule, the loss against Toledo really stings. I saw the games after Toledo as very winnable for the Eagles. With what happened in the rest of the division, had Eastern Michigan held on for the last two minutes of the Toledo game, they would currently be the team making plans for the MAC Championship.

