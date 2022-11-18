EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 165 near Beach Pond. Rhode Island State Police said the two vehicles were small SUVs and both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, though they appear to be non-life threatening.

