North Kingstown, RI

ABC6.com

Trespass case against R.I. radio host dismissed

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island radio host that was accused of trespassing in August has had the charge dropped. According to court records, the willful trespass charge against John DePetro was dismissed Monday. “I respect our justice system and respect law enforcement, specifically the Warwick Police Department....
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man gets 15 years in prison for violent 2021 Johnston home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Johnston in 2021. Deven Guernon, 25, received the sentence after previously enter a plea of nolo contendre to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob, one count of first degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Exeter crash sends 2 people to the hospital

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 165 near Beach Pond. Rhode Island State Police said the two vehicles were small SUVs and both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, though they appear to be non-life threatening.
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
HINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the deputy chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Cmrd. Thomas Verdi announced his retirement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

ABC6.com

Charter school employee accused of ‘inappropriately’ talking to student online

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — An Atlantis Charter School employee is accused of inappropriately talking to a high school student. Robert Beatty, the executive director, said Tuesday they “received sufficient information” to fire an Upper School staff member who was “inappropriately communicating online with someone the staff member believed was a high school student.”
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

1 dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A house fire in Providence claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital. The fire happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street. Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a...
WALTHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Crash causes traffic delays near new Interstate 195 split in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On Monday morning, a rollover crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 195. The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on the west side of I-195 in an area by the new lane split, which, according to Department of Transportation, creates a work zone in the middle of the Washington bridge for rehabilitation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

BCC Fall River campus closed after water main break

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus is closed Monday because of a water main break. The college posted on its website, advising community members of the closure. An update is expected later today on how long the closure will last.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Miriam Hospital to open new lung cancer facility in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new lung cancer facility is coming to Providence. Erik Scalavino, a spokesperson for The Miriam Hospital, said the Lung Cancer Screening and Nodule Program at The Miriam Hospital will open on the East Side sometime next year. “Southern New Englanders who’ve been found to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Big Blue Bug shines again for 30th year with help from Ed Cooley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The iconic Big Blue Bug shines again for the 2022 holiday season. Nibbles Woodway was lit up Monday night for the 30th year. The lighting ceremony featured Providence College head basketball coach Ed Cooley, who helped light Nibbles. “Thirty years in a row, we’ve been...
PROVIDENCE, RI

