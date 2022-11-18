Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Longtime Volunteers Thinking Retirement
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County is a place where local charities are needed and thanks to the selfless generosity from a handful of volunteers, many of these programs successfully benefit those in need. Kevin and Suzanne Dooley have supported the Catholic Social Services organization for over 20 years by...
WHIZ
Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the...
WHIZ
Lance Ashdown
Lance Ashdown, 63, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022. Any friends or family who have information on Lance is asked to contact DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home at 740-452-9356.
WHIZ
Colony Square Mall Preparing for Black Friday and The Holiday Season
ZANESVILLE, Oh – After Thursday’s Thanksgiving feasts, many will make their lists, check them twice, and head out Friday for a day of shopping filled with sales, specials, and everything in between. With one of the biggest shopping days of the year on the horizon, Colony Sqaure Mall...
WHIZ
Adopt a One-of-a-Kind Named Hallie
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with a wide variety of unclaimed strays that have been brought in through no fault of their own. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is always amazed at the trained characteristics that some of these dogs showcase as they are being handled and today’s Catahoula Leopard-Dog mix is no exception.
WHIZ
Marilyn Sue Wyatt
Marilyn Wyatt, 72 of Zanesville, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born on November 21, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Mearl and Adeline (Lucas) Joseph. Marilyn worked as a secretary for the International Motor Freight in Zanesville. She held religion close to her heart, and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. In her free-time, she enjoyed watching the birds in her backyard, as well as cross-stitching and scrapbooking. Most importantly, Marilyn was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family greatly.
WHIZ
South Zanesville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hundreds from all over the area bundled up and braved the blustery cold Sunday afternoon to enjoy some festive fun. Kids and adults alike enjoyed dozens of Christmas-themed floats and displays from local businesses and much more. There were firetrucks from departments including South Zanesville...
WHIZ
David E. Saylor
David E. Saylor, 57 of Zanesville, passed away at home on Friday November 18, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Edward Saylor and Edna (Smith) Fritz; and late Howard Fritz of Vienna, Ohio. In his spare time, he liked to watch his Pittsburgh Steelers, Michigan Wolverines, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
WHIZ
Giving Thanks for Properly Prepared Food
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, holidays reunite family and friends for a fun and festive time that somebody has to plan and prepare for days in advance. Dalton Kirkbride, the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist in training explains the importance of food preparation and how simple precautions can prevent illness or poisoning.
WHIZ
Cynthia L. Sprague
Cynthia Sprague, 66 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband. Cynthia was born on October 21, 1956 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of the late Imos and Berl (Gilland) Arison. Cynthia worked in the deli at the local Cambridge Walmart for ten years. She enjoyed crocheting, and was an avid follower of the Faith United Methodist Church in Cambridge.
WHIZ
Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss Lead Abatement Funding
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the Muskingum County Commissioners. Together, they discussed the application for lead abatement funding for the area which was submitted this past September. The additional funds would allow for more of the money they already receive through the Community Housing...
WHIZ
Nellie Granger Poulton
Nellie Granger Poulton age 86, of Caldwell, OH went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936 in Kennonsburg, OH a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime. She was a 1954...
WHIZ
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospice. Susan was born July 13, 1948 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Sarah (Epler) Sletzer and John Sturgill. In addition to her parents, Sarah (Ralph) Sletzer and John Sturgill Susan is also preceded in death by her son, Terry Nelson II.
WHIZ
Mary Lou Okey Bishop
Mary Lou Okey Bishop, 95, of Zanesville peacefully passed at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born on Friday, May 20, 1927 in Chandlersville, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond G. Okey and Nellie Coleman Okey. Mary Lou’s life was centered on...
WHIZ
Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys
ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
WHIZ
Alice Louise Harper
Alice Louise Harper, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Alice was born November 1, 1955, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Loren R. and Alice M. (McNerney) Dobbins. In addition to her parents, Alice is also preceded in death by siblings, Susanna Dobbins, Michael Dobbins and Carol Wolfe; as well as a granddaughter, Penny Lane Harper.
WHIZ
Local Scores 11/21/22
Muskies go on the road and win first game of the season at New Philly. Riley Zamensky and Mya Oliver combined for 32 points. Muskies made 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter which led them to victory. RIVER 65. SHENANDOAH 28. Post navigation. Dylan Kerns was born...
WHIZ
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
WHIZ
John Glenn High School Hosts Career Exploration Event
NEW CONCORD, Oh – Students at John Glenn High School got the opportunity to explore different careers and educational opportunities. Over 60 different buisnesses, organizations, and colleges were out at the school talking with the high schoolers. The career exploration event featured sessions with speakers to free time for...
WHIZ
Fighting Muskies Honored With All-OAC Accolades
The Ohio Athletic Conference announced that six Muskingum football players were named All-OAC honorees following their 2022 season. Senior quarterback Jordan Garrett picked up All-OAC Offensive First Team honors. This is the third time Garrett has received the honor, and the first time he has been named to the First Team. Garrett started all 10 games under center for the Muskies and also set the program record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 21.
Comments / 0