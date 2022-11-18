Marilyn Wyatt, 72 of Zanesville, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born on November 21, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Mearl and Adeline (Lucas) Joseph. Marilyn worked as a secretary for the International Motor Freight in Zanesville. She held religion close to her heart, and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. In her free-time, she enjoyed watching the birds in her backyard, as well as cross-stitching and scrapbooking. Most importantly, Marilyn was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family greatly.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO