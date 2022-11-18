Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
LFR: Small fire extinguished in mechanical room at Lincoln East
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a small fire in a mechanical room at Lincoln East High School caused quite a few problems for firefighters early Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Watton says crews were called to the school around 1:30 a.m., initially on a fire alarm....
1011now.com
Crash on Highway 2 disrupts traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th St. to 40th Street. Drivers in the area are recommended to use alternative routes. This is an ongoing incident.
klkntv.com
Man almost pins officer with car at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man caused havoc late Monday night after being awoken from a slumber at a gas station, Lincoln Police say. Just after 9 p.m., officers arrived at the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Streets and found 25-year-old Delano Proctor passed out in his vehicle.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 2 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stretch of eastbound Nebraska Highway 2 was closed after a fatal rush-hour crash on Monday, Lincoln Police say. The crash happened at the intersection with 33rd Street just after 4:30 p.m. A Toyota Prius was turning south onto 33rd Street when an eastbound pickup...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in crash on Highway 2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have identified the woman who was killed in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Highway 2. Lyn Linder, 80, was turning left onto 33rd Street on Monday around 4:30 p.m. when an eastbound pickup struck her vehicle. She was then...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
1011now.com
Lincoln nonprofit focuses on paying it forward during the holidays
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Name released in motor vehicle crash that killed one
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a Lincoln accident has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said the 80-year-old woman's name is Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury...
1011now.com
Attempted kidnapping in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men, and families. But during the holidays, they aim to help anyone who needs it.
1011now.com
Breaking down the costs of the Nebraska State Patrol’s new helicopter, aviation division
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser.
more955.com
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. – A Lincoln, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
The Nebraska City News Press
Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City
Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
1011now.com
Zoo Lights returns to Lincoln Children's Zoo
Meet Leo and Anna! They'll be available as a pair when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. Soccer group started in Lincoln reaches across the world.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating three separate drive-by shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating three separate drive-by shooting cases. According to LPD, all three cases happened within three hours. This incident happened near 28th and D Streets and according to police, a man out walking his dog reported seeing a sedan stop in front of a house. LPD said the man reported hearing four to five gunshots and saw the car quickly leave the area going eastbound.
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Mascot for new Lincoln high school revealed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools’ newest high school has a mascot. The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School. The logo features a grizzly head and a shield. Mascot colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.
1011now.com
COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln, Lancaster County remains at mid-yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
1011now.com
Soccer group started in Lincoln reaches across the world
Police arrested an Oklahoma man who tried to kidnap a 20-year-old woman on Saturday morning in downtown Lincoln. Lincoln Police recovered drugs, guns and stolen LPD issued items from a home near 19th and Garfield.
1011now.com
Blue Angels coming to Lincoln August 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It has been over six years since the Nebraska National Guard hosted an airshow, but on Monday they announced the Blue Angels will perform in Lincoln next year. The Blue Angels are part of the United States Navy. They travel each year to 32 cities to put...
