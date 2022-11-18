Read full article on original website
Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift From Guess Since Company ‘Helped Themselves to My Artwork Without Asking’
Banksy isn’t happy with Guess’ latest collaboration. The legendary anonymous graffiti artist had a directive for his followers on Friday, encouraging them—possibly tongue in cheek, possibly not—to visit the Regent Street Guess store in London and steal the brand’s new collection that features his artwork.
tatler.com
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson says no thanks to the offer of debating the death penalty on live TV
The Virgin Group founder has previously been critical of Singapore’s harsh laws on drug smuggling.
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Woman’s Revenge On Passengers Who Recline: Genius or Evil?
We all know that when you get onto a plane, your seat has to be in the upright position upon takeoff and landing (here’s why). Once you’ve reached a certain level in the sky after takeoff, you’re allowed to recline if you so desire. There are all...
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Gold Jesus coin that is 1,000 years old that was bought for £450 in 1992 sells in London auction for £54,000
A 1,000-year-old gold coin commemorating Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' that was bought for £420 in 1992 has sold at auction for £54,000. The extremely rare 'Royal d'or' coin was one of six recovered from a treasure hoard found at Deauville, in Normandy, France, during new town planning in 1861.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'
He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Face of ancient Egyptian 'Mysterious Lady' mummy revealed in stunningly lifelike reconstructions
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
iheart.com
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert
A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real
There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
Woman left fuming after passenger demanded she turn off film so they can avoid spoilers
There’s nothing worse than getting sat next to a grumpy stranger on a flight, but then there’s grumpy. And the person that one 22-year-old first time flyer found herself next to definitely falls into the latter category, as you’re about to find out. Writing on Reddit, the...
Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!
“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
Man fell 39 stories to his death from terrace of London's Sushi Samba restaurant after 'climbing over a six-foot-high barrier'
A man fell to his death from the 39th floor of a fashionable City restaurant after clambering over a six-foot-high barrier, it is believed. The person who died is understood to have been on the open terrace of the Sushi Samba restaurant that boasts panoramic views across London. An eye...
Are Ghosts Really Real?
I am a paranormal investigator and urban explorer. I travel to abandoned places and even haunted places too. I have been on this quest to answer the question of the afterlife. Are ghost really real? I’ve seen and experienced things that can not be explained. Which lead me to investigating the paranormal. What I have captured on camera is beyond mind blowing. Down right scary. Have you ever witness something that’s unexplainable? Seen things out of the corner of your eye? Heard sounds or voices from no where? My best and most unexplainable evidence I’ve captured on camera is in this video I made Here.
