Are you one of those people who seems to be forever spraining their ankle? To some extent, ankle sprains are part and parcel of being active. But if it’s happening again and again, here’s what may be going on – and how you can reduce your risk of recurrent ankle sprain. Read more: How to prevent injury from sport and exercise One sprain can lead to another… and another A large review of ankle sprain studies in the journal Sports Medicine found...

26 MINUTES AGO