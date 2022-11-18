Read full article on original website
WMTW
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
WMTW
Man held at Cumberland County Jail indicted in connection with follow resident’s deadly overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A grand jury has indicted a man held at the Cumberland County Jail in connection with another resident’s deadly overdose. James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three months later, Peter Curtis, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on...
Cornish Man Allegedly Stabbed a Police K9 During a Standoff
A Cornish man faces a multitude of charges after allegedly damaging his neighbor's property, creating a police standoff, and then stabbing a police dog. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were called to the area of 68 Spur Road in Cornish just before 7:00 Thursday morning for an issue between neighbors. Edward Kalinoski's neighbor told authorities that the 68-year-old had allegedly used a utility tractor to damage his neighbor's home and then allegedly slashed the same person's tires with a large knife. Witnesses said that Kalinoski allegedly had a handgun while doing this damage.
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality
A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident. According to Virginia State Police,...
Barrington, New Hampshire, Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died on early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, was headed westbound on Tolend Road, went off the road and collided with several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
cbs19news
Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
WCVB
Massachusetts man charged with DWI after crashing into New Hampshire restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that damaged a New Hampshire restaurant. Hampton police said Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested after he crashed a pickup truck into Greg's Bistro at 445 Lafayette Road, also known as Route 1, at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
York man charged in connection with stabbing
YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
WMUR.com
Former health facility worker admits swapping out drugs intended for children
CONCORD, N.H. — A Tilton man has admitted to swapping out children's medications at a residential facility, harming two children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty Monday to accusations dating back to December 2020. Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services, a residential facility in Northfield....
Standoff in Cornish ends with suspect's arrest
CORNISH, Maine — York County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a standoff on Spur Road in Cornish because of a "neighborhood disturbance" around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, York County Sheriff William King said in a release. King said the standoff involved one barricaded person: 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski....
WMUR.com
Driver arrested, 4 hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Hampton restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Hampton, police said. Hampton police said around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police and fire were dispatched to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road for a report of a pickup truck that crashed into the occupied building.
20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
wabi.tv
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
mynbc5.com
Deadly crash in Grafton county leaves one dead, another injured
PIERMONT, N.H. — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Grafton County. Police believe road conditions contributed to the crash last night at the corner of Rodiman Road and Route 25C. Officials say a Chevy Truck rolled over in the westbound lane, trapping the...
mainepublic.org
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
NECN
Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine
A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
NECN
New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones
More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
