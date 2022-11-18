ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornish, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMTW

Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
BERWICK, ME
Q106.5

Cornish Man Allegedly Stabbed a Police K9 During a Standoff

A Cornish man faces a multitude of charges after allegedly damaging his neighbor's property, creating a police standoff, and then stabbing a police dog. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were called to the area of 68 Spur Road in Cornish just before 7:00 Thursday morning for an issue between neighbors. Edward Kalinoski's neighbor told authorities that the 68-year-old had allegedly used a utility tractor to damage his neighbor's home and then allegedly slashed the same person's tires with a large knife. Witnesses said that Kalinoski allegedly had a handgun while doing this damage.
CORNISH, ME
CBS Boston

Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
FRANCONIA, NH
cbs19news

Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WCVB

Massachusetts man charged with DWI after crashing into New Hampshire restaurant

HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that damaged a New Hampshire restaurant. Hampton police said Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested after he crashed a pickup truck into Greg's Bistro at 445 Lafayette Road, also known as Route 1, at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
HAMPTON, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

York man charged in connection with stabbing

YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
YORK, ME
WMUR.com

Former health facility worker admits swapping out drugs intended for children

CONCORD, N.H. — A Tilton man has admitted to swapping out children's medications at a residential facility, harming two children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty Monday to accusations dating back to December 2020. Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services, a residential facility in Northfield....
TILTON, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Standoff in Cornish ends with suspect's arrest

CORNISH, Maine — York County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a standoff on Spur Road in Cornish because of a "neighborhood disturbance" around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, York County Sheriff William King said in a release. King said the standoff involved one barricaded person: 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski....
CORNISH, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
FRANCONIA, NH
wabi.tv

No injuries in West Gardiner house fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
WEST GARDINER, ME
mynbc5.com

Deadly crash in Grafton county leaves one dead, another injured

PIERMONT, N.H. — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Grafton County. Police believe road conditions contributed to the crash last night at the corner of Rodiman Road and Route 25C. Officials say a Chevy Truck rolled over in the westbound lane, trapping the...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
Z107.3

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
NECN

Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine

A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
WATERBORO, ME
NECN

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
YARMOUTH, ME
