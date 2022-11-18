Luke Hemsworth did not see HBO’s cancellation of Westworld coming, but is taking a philosophical approach to the fate of the dystopian sci-fi series. Speaking to ET, at the premiere of his brother Chris Hemsworth’s new Disney+ series Limitless, he said: “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons. “I’m very thankful for my part in that series and that journey was a big part of my life, but it was disappointing.” Adding to that disappointment, Hemsworth received the news on his 42nd birthday. “I was like, ‘F**k! Dammit!’,”he said. Hemsworth played Ashley Stubbs, head of the security force at the Westworld parks,...

4 DAYS AGO