ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased

By Mark Torregrossa
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Thomas Abramczyk
3d ago

it's Michigan it's known for snow in the winter. I have to drive in it all day everyday for work and only if it's really bad will they make us do a safety stand down which means where ever we are we have to sit in our trucks and wait till it's cleared up. I work in the natural gas field as an operator. my company is very safety conscious. the only thing that irritates me is bad drivers, you know the ones that pull out in front of you when your doing the speed limit and do snails pace.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures

Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s biggest blizzard didn’t even dump as much snow as this weekend in Buffalo area

Some Michiganders think the Blizzard of 1978 here was as bad as this weekend’s 6-foot snowstorm in the Buffalo, New York area. Let’s take a look at how they compare. I’ll start by admitting the storms are two different beasts. The Blizzard of 1978 was a storm that crippled at least five states with two days of snow and then two days of strong winds and drifting. This past weekend’s storm was a relatively isolated extremely heavy snow. The 4 foot to 6 foot stripe of heavy snow was about 20 miles wide and maybe 50 miles long.
BUFFALO, NY
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy