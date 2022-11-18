Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased

Some Michiganders think the Blizzard of 1978 here was as bad as this weekend’s 6-foot snowstorm in the Buffalo, New York area. Let’s take a look at how they compare. I’ll start by admitting the storms are two different beasts. The Blizzard of 1978 was a storm that crippled at least five states with two days of snow and then two days of strong winds and drifting. This past weekend’s storm was a relatively isolated extremely heavy snow. The 4 foot to 6 foot stripe of heavy snow was about 20 miles wide and maybe 50 miles long.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO