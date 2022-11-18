ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: 'You should see the one that got away!'

Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police, Longboat Key Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene of a drifting sailboat and possibly a person in the water. Once officers arrived they quickly determined the boat was a derelict that had broken from its anchor. Also, no one was in danger or even in the water. Longboat’s officer remained to help until no longer required.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Death investigation underway in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the City of Sarasota. The death is being called suspicious. Police say the victim is an adult male who was found within the 800 block of Mecca Drive. Detectives believe that all involved parties involved are...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

One person killed following crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County. The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 66-year-old man suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash early Tuesday morning at 53rd Avenue West near Lockwood Ridge. The Chevy was directly behind...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: iNeed help

Citizen assist: A police officer reported being greeted at the station by a person seeking to borrow his cell phone. The person explained she had accidentally deleted the settings and reset her new iPhone back to its original state, rendering it unusable. The officer explained that 1) police offices can’t lend their cell phones to people and 2) she should visit an Apple service center for help in bringing her phone back to a useful life.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash

GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in Englewood East hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a Monday night hit-and-run crash at an intersection in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown driver was traveling north in what witnesses described as a black SUV from Oceanspray Boulevard to turn left and travel west on SR-776 around 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood man was walking south in the unpaved median at the intersection. Witnesses say the SUV collided with the pedestrian and drove west on SR-776.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County hit debris pickup milestone

CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor passed a major recovery milestone Sunday when it collected its two millionth cubic yard of debris. AshBritt has delivered more than 42,000 loads of debris to three county staging sites since collection began six weeks ago. The county...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Beach boat parade set Dec. 3

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Beach’s fourth annual holiday boat parade will return Dec. 3. Boat owners are invited to show off their holiday spirit and decorated vessels during the festive parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. Entry is free and open to powerboats and sailboats. Cash prizes will be...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy