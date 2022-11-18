Read full article on original website
Horry County woman out on bond for ‘unlawful conduct towards a child’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs woman was released on a $500 bond after being arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child. Horry County police were called to Scilabro Lane in Longs on Sunday in reference to a family disturbance. According to the report, Glenda Patrice Pressley, 50, told...
Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges in connection to a deadly crash in Marion County that happened nearly a year ago. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cynethia Morton, 20, of Mullins. She is charged with reckless homicide for Jyheam Robinson’s death. The...
Coroner’s office releases name of man shot, killed in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a murder in the Loris area, according to a police report. The incident report shows that officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of Bordertown and Angelwood drives in reference to a murder. When officers arrived at...
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - What seemed like a normal late Saturday evening in the Waterford Plantation, left 90-year-old Agnes Ebert in fear. Two men came into her home with a gun just before midnight, while she was watching a Hallmark movie with lights on in the house. “What is...
Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy with autism
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. Deputies said the 12-year-old was last seen on Tuesday in the 700 block of Craig Circle in the Bennettsville area. The sheriff’s office did not provide the name of the missing child.
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A gun was found on Monday at Dillon High School, the district superintendent said. Superintendent Ray Rogers said a student at the school alerted an administrator to the gun, and there was a lockdown while authorities searched the school. Rogers said after a while...
Police: 7-year-old child hit by gunfire in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a trio of weekend shootings that investigators believe are connected. Officers were first called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to Jackson Street where a home was hit by gunfire. They said people were inside the house but no injuries were reported.
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A child has died after being hit by a car in a North Myrtle Beach community Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a scene in the Timber Ridge Community of North Myrtle Beach where a child was struck by a car.
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was stabbed to death Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lumberton, according to police. Lumberton police said they responded to a call around 4:24 p.m. of a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Food Lion along Elizabethtown Road.
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest. Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license. The...
Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lumberton Monday evening. Lumberton police said they responded to a call around 4:24 p.m. of a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Food Lion located at 6685 Elizabethtown Road.
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Highway 31 in Horry County for a period of time after a car was engulfed in flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.
Biden approves disaster declaration for South Carolina counties damaged by Hurrican Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties can now apply for federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration, declaring a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina. Governor McMaster requested a presidential...
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash with dump truck in Conway, lanes closed on 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed on E Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road in Conway after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash involving entrapment at 7:36 a.m. One person is being taken to the hospital. Traffic lights at...
SCHP expecting heaviest holiday traffic in years, urging motorists to practice safe driving
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This Thanksgiving week, the South Carolina Department of Safety is urging those traveling in the Grand Strand for the holiday to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. SCHP is anticipating heavy traffic, and with that, both troopers and police officers will be increasing...
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 31 after car hits utility pole
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 31 in Little River after a car crashed into a utility pole early Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to the off-ramp on Hwy 31 near Highway 9 E. at 3:36 a.m. One...
