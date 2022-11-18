ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner’s office releases name of man shot, killed in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a murder in the Loris area, according to a police report. The incident report shows that officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of Bordertown and Angelwood drives in reference to a murder. When officers arrived at...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Highway 31 in Horry County for a period of time after a car was engulfed in flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.
WMBF

Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

