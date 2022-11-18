ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Decision in Wendy Howard case postponed 2 weeks

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No decision was announced Friday as to what will happen next in the case of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman acquitted last month of murder but who still faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend.

Prosecutors may decide to retry Howard or dismiss the case. It’s possible a plea agreement could be reached.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer met with defense attorney Tony Lidgett and prosecutor Eric Smith for a private discussion then, in a public hearing that lasted about a minute, said everyone will return Dec. 2 for a status conference.

Courtney Morris, one of several Howard supporters who has spoken publicly about the case, said she and others who refer to themselves as the Wendy Howard Defense Committee continue to call for the case’s dismissal.

Howard, 53, was charged three years ago after killing Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, outside her Tehachapi home. She testified she confronted Pitts about the molestation of their then-teenage daughter then shot him as he drove toward her on an ATV. She said she feared for her life when she fired.

The shooting happened June 5, 2019, on Appaloosa Court, three days after Howard learned Pitts molested their daughter Bayley Frost. Although they broke up years ago, Pitts lived a few houses down from Howard.

Pitts allegedly molested another daughter of Howard years earlier but charges were never brought due to insufficient evidence.

No longer trusting police to compile enough enough evidence for an arrest, Howard took the law into her own hands, Smith said during trial. Evidence including text messages and Howard’s interviews with police revealed she was consumed by anger and provoked Pitts before the shooting, Smith said.

Lidgett has said Howard suffered horrific abuse when she and Pitts dated for a couple years beginning in 2003. She knew Pitts was capable of violence, Lidgett said, and armed herself before confronting him in case she needed to defend herself.

During the confrontation Pitts’ expression changed, and Howard saw a look she had previously seen in incidents where he assaulted her, the attorney said. She only fired when Pitts moved toward her on an ATV, Lidgett said.

Howard suffered no injuries in the encounter during which Pitts’ ATV “lurched forward” once at a speed witnesses estimated between 1 and 3 mph, according to testimony.

KGET

KGET

