Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County teams finding early-season traction on hardwood
High school basketball teams around Chilton County have hit the hardwood to begin the 2022-2023 basketball season, and some teams have already established their mindset for the season. Both Isabella and Maplesville high schools begin their seasons after the Thanksgiving break, but the five other Chilton County area high schools have jumped into the season in full force.
Clanton Advertiser
Anderson off to blazing start in 2022
Chilton County High School’s Iasia Anderson is this week’s athlete of the week after her fast start to the 2022-2023 basketball season. Anderson led the Tigers in scoring each of their three games from Nov. 15-18 and averaged 22.6 points over the three games. “Iasia is really playing...
Clanton Advertiser
Panthers extend winning streak against Red Devils
The Jemison High School varsity girls’ basketball team won its home opener of the 2022-2023 season 60-14 over Verbena High School on Nov. 18. Senior Jaclyn Lowery, the lone senior on the Panthers roster, led Jemison with a near triple double tallying 15 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals and six assists. Jemison lost its season opener, but has reeled off three consecutive wins since then.
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison gets first win of season over Verbena
Jemison High School got its first varsity boys’ basketball win of the season 66-34 over Verbena High School on Nov. 18. Tucker Bean went 10-for-15 shooting and poured in 23 points to lead the Panthers. Bean grabbed nine rebounds and added two steals and two assists to his totals.
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
Clanton Advertiser
Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success
Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff's Office reports.
Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week. Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area. Anyone with information on Costa’s […]
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck
Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
birminghamtimes.com
With 16 People Under Age of 18 Killed in Birmingham So Far This Year, Parents and Students Are Devastated
A Birmingham 14-year-old was shot and killed last week and her mother also critically injured from bullet wounds in the incident. The girl, Moriah Quib-Marquez, a student at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School in Birmingham’s South East Lake neighborhood, was a passenger in an SUV found crashed into a utility pole at the scene near the corner of 80th St. and Fifth Ave. North.
Clanton Advertiser
Relay Queens collecting for Hope Lodge Christmas
The Chilton County Relay For Life Queens are looking to spread Christmas cheer to those who will not be able to celebrate in their usual way this year. Collection has begun for care packages for cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge in Birmingham. The lodge offers cancer patients a place to stay while they receive treatments.
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby approves grocery store proposal
The Thorsby City Council approved a grocery store proposal for lots seven and eight on Montgomery Avenue at its meeting on Nov. 21. The proposal was one of three that were presented to the council at its Nov. 7 meeting. A Mexican restaurant and a deli-style meat market with a full-service kitchen were the other two proposals.
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
