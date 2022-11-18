ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Couple found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning; CO detector’s batteries were removed, set nearby

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a couple was found dead Friday, Nov 18, at their Rochester Hills home, authorities said. Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, were found unconscious in bed around 3 p.m. after their daughter asked neighbors to check on them, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One neighbor called 911 to report the emergency. While on the phone with dispatchers, they began to feel lightheaded and were instructed to open as many windows as possible due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Ohio woman killed in head-on crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Chelsea residents sue for release of police misconduct records city has kept confidential

CHELSEA, MI - Two Chelsea residents are suing the city in an attempt shake loose records of alleged police misconduct that officials say should be kept out of the public eye. Kerry and Theresa Plank, aided by student attorneys at the University of Michigan Law School’s Civil Rights Litigation Initiative, claim the city has violated the Michigan Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the law guaranteeing citizens access to government records.
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Immersive Nutcracker’ installation now in Michigan just in time for Christmas

DETROIT - You can now immersive yourself in the magical world of the “Nutcracker” at a new floor-to-ceiling installation, just in time for Christmas. The same people behind “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Immersive Klimt,” “Immersive King Tut” and the upcoming “Disney Animation Immersive Experience,” now bring this timeless holiday classic at Detroit’s Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at 311 East Grand River Avenue, through the end of December. Tickets starting at $29.99, can be purchased here.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Rezoning shot down for proposed 88-unit housing development on farmland outside Saline

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A 36-acre plot of farmland just outside Saline won’t be growing houses anytime soon. At least not in the way developers hoped when they proposed rezoning the property on U.S. 12/East Michigan Avenue to accommodate Sauk Trail Meadows, a development bringing 88 duplex units intended to be priced on average between $400,000 to $500,000 each, according to concept plans.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
