ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a couple was found dead Friday, Nov 18, at their Rochester Hills home, authorities said. Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, were found unconscious in bed around 3 p.m. after their daughter asked neighbors to check on them, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One neighbor called 911 to report the emergency. While on the phone with dispatchers, they began to feel lightheaded and were instructed to open as many windows as possible due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO