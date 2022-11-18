Read full article on original website
Pair of students shot outside Detroit high school, police looking for suspects
DETROIT -- Two high schools students are recovering after they were shot outside of Henry Ford High School Monday. According to Fox 2 Detroit, police have said the shooting was a targeted attack with police chief James White saying his department knows who the three suspects are in the shooting and are working to locate them.
Suspect shoots driver with BB gun on I-696, back window shot out too
WARREN, MI -- Police have arrested a suspected shooter who allegedly shot another motorist with a BB gun. According to Michigan State Police, the victim contacted police around 5:20 p.m. Sunday after they were shot by another motorist while traveling along westbound I-696. Police met the victim at the local...
Father and 1-year-old son found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning inside garage
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old son were found sitting in a running vehicle in a closed garage on Monday, Nov. 21, outside a southwest Detroit home, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man’s girlfriend found them around 3 p.m. and reported it, police said. The father and...
Suspected car thief arrested after high-speed pursuit crosses state border
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle in Ohio and leading police on a chase across the Michigan border into Monroe County. Police were notified at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 that officers with the Toledo Police Department were in...
Couple found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning; CO detector’s batteries were removed, set nearby
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a couple was found dead Friday, Nov 18, at their Rochester Hills home, authorities said. Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, were found unconscious in bed around 3 p.m. after their daughter asked neighbors to check on them, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One neighbor called 911 to report the emergency. While on the phone with dispatchers, they began to feel lightheaded and were instructed to open as many windows as possible due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Detroit man charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor over package dispute
DETROIT -- A Detroit man accused of killing his neighbor following a nearly year-long dispute over a package has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of witness – retaliating against, and two counts of felony firearm. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charges...
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
Ohio woman killed in head-on crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, beating the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. The incident was part of ongoing abuse and harrassment against the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to...
$2,500 reward offered for information about missing endangered teen
ANN ARBOR, MI – A cash reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a teen who ran away from home and may be a danger to herself. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the location of Samyah Setin Nundley who has been missing from her Ann Arbor home for more than a month.
Wiper motor issue leads Ford to recall 550,000 F-150 trucks
DETROIT -- An issue with the windshield wiper motors has led Ford to recall an estimated 550,000 F-150 trucks in the U.S. and Canada. According to the Associated Press, the issue impacts 2021 and 2022 models of the popular truck because the motors can stop working, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of crash.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
St. Clair County woman wins $264K jackpot a few years after winning $4M prize
LANSING, MI -- Five years after she brought home a $4 million prize, a St Clair County woman’s luck has struck again as she won a $264,838 Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The 58-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- bought her winning ticket at Ray’s Market, located at 1801 Richman Road in Smiths Creek.
Chelsea residents sue for release of police misconduct records city has kept confidential
CHELSEA, MI - Two Chelsea residents are suing the city in an attempt shake loose records of alleged police misconduct that officials say should be kept out of the public eye. Kerry and Theresa Plank, aided by student attorneys at the University of Michigan Law School’s Civil Rights Litigation Initiative, claim the city has violated the Michigan Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the law guaranteeing citizens access to government records.
Saline’s new pet grooming spot brings one-on-one attention to your fur family
SALINE, MI -- Dogs and cats in Saline will soon have a new place to get haircuts, nail trimmings and more. Although Cali’s Pet Grooming has already started booking appointments, it will have its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1. The business at 537 E. Michigan Ave. is located in the Saline Shopping Center and joins a few other pet groomers within the city.
Reading, farming and food pantry groups set to receive $2M from Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An urban farm, a slew of food pantries and a literacy program aiming to build a home library inside every Ypsilanti home are all on the receiving end of a $2-million infusion to local nonprofits and grassroots groups coming from Washtenaw County. On Wednesday, Nov. 16,...
Ann Arbor Pioneer High School closed Monday, Nov. 21, due to water main issue
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School is closed Monday, Nov. 21, due to a water main issue, the district announced. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the water main issue occurred overnight, but no further details were provided. All before and after school activities...
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ installation now in Michigan just in time for Christmas
DETROIT - You can now immersive yourself in the magical world of the “Nutcracker” at a new floor-to-ceiling installation, just in time for Christmas. The same people behind “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Immersive Klimt,” “Immersive King Tut” and the upcoming “Disney Animation Immersive Experience,” now bring this timeless holiday classic at Detroit’s Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at 311 East Grand River Avenue, through the end of December. Tickets starting at $29.99, can be purchased here.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
Rezoning shot down for proposed 88-unit housing development on farmland outside Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A 36-acre plot of farmland just outside Saline won’t be growing houses anytime soon. At least not in the way developers hoped when they proposed rezoning the property on U.S. 12/East Michigan Avenue to accommodate Sauk Trail Meadows, a development bringing 88 duplex units intended to be priced on average between $400,000 to $500,000 each, according to concept plans.
