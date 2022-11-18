ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BOTHROYD: World Cup predictions for Japan, England and my potential breakthrough star

In his latest column for The Sporting News, former England striker and J. League star Jay Bothroyd runs through his predictions for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Before looking at the tournament as a whole, Jay ran the rule over how all three of Japan’s matches in a devilishly tough Group E might shape up.
Who will win World Cup 2022? Updated odds for country to finish top in Qatar

Title contenders Argentina's shock early defeat against huge underdogs Saudi Arabia is certain to be among the early results affecting the bookmakers' odds to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. England and the Netherlands both started with wins to encourage punters who have backed them at relatively short odds, while...

